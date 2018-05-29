HarrisLogic Achieves Unprecedented Success Improving Mental Health Care and Jail Diversion Efforts in Dallas, Texas

HarrisLogic's proprietary data integration and analytics platform, Stella, is the centerpiece of the mental health jail diversion project. Stella's criminal justice engine enables immediate detection and rapid case assignment of persons booked into jail, who have a history of mental health treatment, and is responsible for achieving the following successful outcomes for the Dallas County Jail, since the project began in 2014:

A reduction in the amount of time to identify mental health patients from days to 15 minutes

A five percent reduction in recidivism, or the number of people who return to jail

A 22 percent reduction in the average daily jail population without a commensurate increase in the percentage of persons with mental health problems

A 25 percent reduction of inpatient psychiatric admissions to jail

"We have always known rapid identification and real-time decision support for persons with mental health problems is critical for successful diversion efforts," said Hudson Harris, Chief Engagement Officer of HarrisLogic. "Now, by utilizing SAP, Stella provides visualizations and complex data analytics that allows systems of care to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs."

Stella uses SAP HANA to provide fast, live, and accurate decision-making capabilities that empowers clinicians with data-driven support tools. It provides data fusion, continuity of care workflow, and data analytics for professionals operating in a complex behavioral health setting.

"Currently, correction systems are the largest and most ill-equipped provider of mental healthcare in the country," said Glen Surnamer, CEO of HarrisLogic. "Long lead times to identify mental health offenders result in a range of problems, from poor behavioral healthcare to aggravated charges and inappropriate incarceration. Stella enables delivery of the right care, at the right place and time, to drive more efficient allocation of community funds and resources, and improved long-term patient outcomes."

In addition to their efforts in Dallas, HarrisLogic, in partnership EV Technologies, used SAP Business Objects and SAP HANA to create a predictive model for identifying mental health offenders at risk for returning to jail. HarrisLogic's predictive model successfully identified mental health offenders not at-risk of readmission to jail within six months with 99 percent accuracy. Furthermore, the predictive model was able to identify those patients most at risk of readmission within six months with 72 percent accuracy. This predictive model is designed to support data-driven use of behavioral health resources and improve jail diversion efforts.

"We are thrilled and humbled to receive this recognition from SAP," continued Surnamer. "It confirms for us that our continued innovation to develop information-driven platforms for behavioral health will have immense social impact, while bending the cost curve through efficient delivery of care and allocation of resources."

The SAP Innovation award will be presented at SAPPHIRE NOW this June in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.harrislogic.com/.

About HarrisLogic

HarrisLogic is a technology and clinical services company that develops solutions to help healthcare professionals make clinical decisions for mental health patients. Founded in 1998 on the belief that technology can improve mental healthcare, HarrisLogic develops transformative, data-driven solutions for social impact, specifically in the areas of suicide prevention, crisis response, and recidivism. We collaborate with clinical, operational and civil liberties experts to build products that save lives and optimize the use of critical resources. To date, HarrisLogic solutions have tracked more than 1,000,000 crisis encounters and supported nearly 100,000 face-to-case encounters. For more information, visit http://www.harrislogic.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harrislogic-achieves-unprecedented-success-improving-mental-health-care-and-jail-diversion-efforts-in-dallas-texas-300655922.html

SOURCE HarrisLogic