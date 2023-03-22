Harrison Assessments wins Silver in Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

SANTA MARIA, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Assessments, a leader in innovative job-specific predictive analytics, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver award for excellence in the Best Advance in Technology for the Remote Workforce category. Harrison Assessment's win was announced on December 8, 2022. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Award

"In a post-pandemic workplace, our research found many organizations are technically equipped to work remotely; however, they needed help making better-informed decisions about the overall needs of their employees and how to manage them. Central to that was understanding how to measure competencies needed for remote work success. Harrison developed specific Remote Work Behavioral Competencies to help organizations maximize performance and adapt to meet the challenges of working in a remote environment," said Dr. Dan Harrison, CEO.

"We are honored to be recognized for our Remote Work Behavioral Competencies, which reveal key behaviors needed for remote workers and leaders who manage remote workers to be successful. This advanced functionality provides real-time data that enables targeted development on both a group and individual level for a personalized approach to development."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria:

Product: What is the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

Winners of our Excellence in Technology Awards were honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference,

About Harrison Assessments

Harrison Assessments was founded with a single vision- to help individuals and companies select and develop top talent. Harrison's award-winning, cloud-based technology provides secure, job-specific predictive analytics that enhances the candidate and employee experience.

Harrison's comprehensive Talent Decision Analytics provides the intelligence needed to hire the best candidates, target development needs, build effective teams, and engage and retail key talent. Harrison's solutions offer insights across the talent management lifecycle:

Talent Acquisition

Employee Development

Team Development

Leadership and Succession Planning

Employee Engagement

Organizational Analytics

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com) © 2023 Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

