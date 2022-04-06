Harrison Co. Advises Inspire Fitness on its Merger with Chris Hemsworth's Centr and Concurrent Sale to HighPost Capital, Creating a Leading Personal Fitness, Nutrition and Wellness Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising entrepreneur-led businesses in the health and wellness sector, today announced it advised Inspire Fitness ("Inspire"), a leader in home fitness equipment, on its merger with Centr, a personalized digital health and fitness platform curated by Chris Hemsworth, and concurrent sale to HighPost Capital ("HighPost").

Since 2003, Inspire has designed, manufactured and distributed premium-quality fitness equipment globally, with noted leadership in the strength-training category. Inspire's full range of fitness equipment includes functional trainers, strength systems, multi-gyms, cardio machines, free weights and other fitness accessories.

Founded in 2019 by renowned actor Chris Hemsworth, Centr provides expert-driven fitness, nutrition and mindfulness programming to help over 200,000 global subscribers strive to meet their training goals. Centr's core offerings, delivered to users through its leading subscription app, consist of daily planners, diversified training programs, meal plans, guided meditations and more, all supported by weekly new content.

Inspire and Centr are poised to capitalize on strong secular growth drivers in the large digital and traditional strength fitness markets amid the broad shift to hybrid and strength-focused workouts. Together Inspire and Centr will create the most holistic home strength and fitness platform, with digital content, guided instruction, and premium home fitness equipment. The combined company, which will adopt the Centr, LLC name, will be led by a seasoned management team with significant fitness, consumer, media, technology and operational expertise.

Ted Habing, Inspire's Founder, said "It was great working with Paul Byrne, Bill Harrison and the entire Harrison Co. team. They identified the ideal merger partner that complements Inspire's capabilities, and through their expertise were able to combine Inspire, Centr and HighPost. Our shareholders achieved our desired level of liquidity, and we are in an incredible position of being partners with Chris Hemsworth, Mark Bezos and the HighPost team. We could not be happier with the transaction outcome and Harrison Co.'s dedication to completing this highly complicated transaction. The team's insight and commitment guided us through the process."

"We are thrilled to have been the advisors bringing together Inspire and Centr – two premium brands in fast-growing and complementary segments," said Paul Byrne, Harrison Co. Partner and former President of Precor. "The result will be product and content that will deliver a more engaging, personalized and holistic user experience."

ABOUT INSPIRE FITNESS

Founded in 2003, Inspire Fitness began as a high-end in-home fitness equipment manufacturer, but has since then transformed into much more. Bridging the gap between in-home fitness, the classic fitness studio and online training, Inspire Fitness is changing the in-home fitness experience with convenience, motivation, education and connection. Inspire Fitness Studios will serve not only as a local fitness studio for the community as well as a flagship production facility where workouts will be recorded and streamed to the app for a digital at-home experience. To learn more, please visit https://inspirefitness.com.

ABOUT CENTR

Centr is a leading fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness platform founded by Chris Hemsworth that has over 200,000 global subscribers. Centr's core offerings include a daily personalized health and wellness planner, diversified training programs for varied goals, and over 3,000 pieces of content – with much being driven by Chris Hemsworth's passion for fitness and leveraging his expert network of elite trainers, chefs, nutritionists, and other wellness professionals. For more information, please visit https://centr.com.

ABOUT HIGHPOST CAPITAL

HighPost Capital ("HighPost") is a private investment firm focused on the global consumer and consumer technology sectors. Led by Mark Bezos and David Moross, HighPost seeks to leverage the respective skills, network and experience of its principals to create long-term value for its portfolio companies. HighPost seeks to identify opportunities with family-controlled and entrepreneur-led companies that share a differentiated approach to value creation. For more information, please visit https://www.highpost.com.

ABOUT HARRISON CO. LLC

Harrison Co. is a consumer-focused investment banking firm that advises entrepreneur-led and family-owned businesses. Harrison Co. works with owners and operators across the entire spectrum of healthy and active lifestyles, from food to fitness to nutrition. The team of experienced senior financial experts helps clients make critical strategic business, merger and acquisition, and financing decisions to ensure optimal outcomes. Harrison Co. prides itself on providing highly personal, customized service to our valued clients from our offices located in Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Fresno and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.harrisonco.com.

SOURCE Harrison Co