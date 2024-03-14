Harrison Co. Advises Sierra Gold Nurseries on Its Strategic Investment from An Undisclosed Long-term Investor

YUBA CITY, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising family-owned businesses, announced it advised Sierra Gold Nurseries ("Sierra Gold" or the "Company"), a fully integrated commercial tree nursery, on its equity investment from an undisclosed investor. The investment will primarily be used to develop and commercialize new tree and rootstock varieties and to improve upon the Company's capacity to serve fruit and tree nut growers across the U.S.

Sierra Gold was founded in 1951 and has grown to become one of the most innovative fruit and tree nut nurseries in the U.S. excelling at both traditional and precision breeding. The Company's in-house tissue culture and research lab produces over 50 varieties of high-demand fruit and nut trees and specialized rootstock. The Company leverages its team of horticulturalists and in-field specialists with an automated containerized system to provide finished, budded plants for orchardists faster than competing nurseries.

"We are thrilled with the Company's new financial partner. They will allow the management team at Sierra Gold to continue the legacy built over 70 years while providing additional capital to build upon our success," said Jack Poukish, retiring President, Sierra Gold. "We could not be happier with the outcome."

"As a family-owned business, we were unsure of what it would be like to seek an outside investor for our Company. Bill Harrison and Nancy Ervin carefully guided us through the process, keeping us well informed while minimizing disruption to our employees and operations," said Brian Berg, retiring Board Member, Sierra Gold. "Nancy's unique combination of agriculture and accounting knowledge, combined with deal expertise, made her an invaluable asset to the family."

Nancy Ervin, Partner at Harrison Co. commented, "It was an honor to represent an amazing family and an absolute pleasure to work with Jack, Brian, Reid, and the entire team. Sierra Gold is the leading commercial tree nursery in the U.S., and it was our mission to find them a financial partner that not only provided capital for growth but shared their vision. We are excited to witness the next chapter for Sierra Gold."

About Sierra Gold Nurseries

Founded in 1951 by Walter Berg, the Company's infrastructure and proprietary practices control all aspects of the nursery process including 120 acres of propagation material, carefully developed, maintained, and updated over the past 70 years. Sierra Gold started its automated containerized program using Ellepot™ Airtray Technology in 2010 and built a tissue culture lab in 2014 which now produces between 3-4 million initiations annually. The Company's growing facilities include the latest technology specifically designed to develop premium quality trees in a sustainable and cost-effective manner. Sierra Gold's Quick-Start™ trees can be ready for delivery in as little as four months.

Undisclosed Investor

Sierra Gold's new strategic growth partner is a long-term investor with a deep commitment to the agriculture industry. They typically invest in companies that are market leaders in their sector and have a strong and equally committed management team. Their success is built upon creating unique, long-lasting partnerships with best-in-class local operators, like Sierra Gold.

About Harrison Co.

Harrison Co. is an investment banking firm dedicated to advising family-owned businesses in the food and ag industries on mergers, acquisitions, and financing decisions to ensure optimal outcomes for all stakeholders. Harrison Co. prides itself on providing highly personal and customized services to clients from its offices located in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Fresno, and Miami. Learn more at https://harrisonco.com.

