Harrison Ford co-directs his own limited-edition Glenmorangie. His verdict? "Very nice"

--- Highland Distillery encapsulates actor's taste in a new elegant whisky, which reveals an intriguing bite ---

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Ford has co-created his very own limited edition of Glenmorangie Highland single malt Scotch whisky – a dram uniquely tailored to his taste. A long-time whisky fan, the Hollywood actor fell in love with Glenmorangie while filming the brand's humorous advertising campaign Once Upon a Time in Scotland, in which he stars as himself. Now, in the latest chapter of the series, he reveals the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition, crafted in collaboration with Glenmorangie's acclaimed Director of Whisky Creation Dr Bill Lumsden MBE. Smooth and elegant with an intriguing bite, the whisky gets Ford's trademark, no-frills seal of approval: "It's very nice."

Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition

Harrison Ford's namesake limited edition reflects everything the actor enjoys about Glenmorangie, which has been crafting its elegant whisky in the Scottish Highlands for over 180 years. The actor first met Dr Bill whilst filming at the distillery, where he spent time introducing Ford to various casks to understand his flavour preferences. In the months that followed, Dr Bill sent many more samples across the Atlantic, and the pair fine-tuned its layers of flavour until they settled on the final recipe. Uniting classic bourbon cask-aged Glenmorangie with a parcel of rare whisky finished in toasted Portuguese red wine casks, this whisky contrasts Glenmorangie's elegant style with an intriguing, tangy character. Zesty citrus notes dance across the palate and are complemented by sweet hints of muscovado sugar, apricot and butter candy. The finish is long - reminiscent of orange oil, leather and oak tannin.

The Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition has now been unveiled by the actor himself in a new episode in the Once Upon a Time in Scotland series. Directed by Joel Edgerton in Ford's home state of Wyoming, the actor reflects nostalgically on his time in the Highlands and tastes the new limited edition whisky on camera for the first time – in a kilt, of course.

Fortunately, the final recipe met with Ford's approval, and he gives it his signature, understated verdict, "It's nice. It's very nice".

Harrison Ford explained: "I loved my time at Glenmorangie, and have enormous respect for the team at the Distillery. They are true craftspeople. Collaborating with Dr Bill was a real treat – a chance to get inside the mind of a maker who combines art and science to create incredible single malt Scotch whisky. We tasted many casks together on our search for a Glenmorangie that would speak to my taste. Truth be told, I liked a lot of them – but the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition is everything I want in a whisky. I'm immensely proud of our creation. I hope you enjoy it. I certainly do."

Recalling how the pair went about crafting the limited edition, Dr Bill said: "We knew Harrison was a whisky lover even before he arrived at Glenmorangie – so I was thrilled to make him an honorary member of our Whisky Creation Team as we went about creating his very own whisky! I think we're both delighted with the result. In keeping with our signature style – and Harrison's – the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition is very elegant, and smooth. But since Harrison also likes his whisky with a little bite, we layered classic bourbon casks with the tang and structure of toasted Portuguese red wine casks. You'll taste all the hallmark Glenmorangie notes of honeysuckle, citrus and buttery softness, countered by a marmalade edge and grippy tannins. This whisky is timeless and endlessly surprising… much like Harrison himself."

Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition will be available for purchase beginning Monday, May 4th, 2026, for $99.99 at glenmorangie.com, via Reservebar and at select retailers nationwide.

Watch Harrison Ford tasting his limited edition Glenmorangie at glenmorangie.com

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NOTES TO EDITORS:

TASTING NOTES

Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition is bottled at 46% ABV

Colour: Sunset Orange

Aroma: Brimful of tangy, zesty citrus fruits, reminiscent of orange breakfast marmalade, along with some distinctive floral notes, like honeysuckle and jasmine. There is also a curious note like beeswax, or scented candles. With a splash of water, more perfumed notes emerge, like peach blossom and vanilla.

Taste: The mouthfeel has a real bite to it, as lively citrus fruit notes are encountered. Notes of Seville orange, lemon and grapefruit dance across the palate, along with softer notes of baked bread, apricot, muscovado sugar and butter candy. There is an anaesthetising, mentholic note in the background.

Finish: Long, with flavours of orange oil, leather and oak tannin.

RRP: $99.99

About Glenmorangie:

Glenmorangie's whisky makers use endless imagination and five key ingredients – wood, water, barley, yeast and time – to dream up delicious single malt whiskies. They've been honing their craft for more than 180 years. They create a delicate and fruity spirit in stills as tall as a giraffe to allow for more taste and aroma. Led by Director of Whisky Creation Dr Bill Lumsden, this pioneering crew are on a mission to bring new flavours and possibilities to the world of single malt.

About Glenmorangie's whisky creators:

Glenmorangie's Whisky Creation Team's favourite phrase is "What if?". And they are constantly challenging themselves to take whatever captures their imaginations and turn it into whisky – be that their memories of a favourite place (A Tale of Tokyo), the beguiling flavours of freshly brewed coffee (Glenmorangie Signet) and more.

At the helm of the team is Dr Bill Lumsden, Director of Whisky Creation, MBE. With a PhD in biochemistry and decades of experience, Dr Bill has all the skills needed to bring these ideas to life. Already, he has earned the admiration of his peers many times over. For instance, he has taken his place in the Icons of Whisky Hall of Fame. He has won the International Whisky Competition's award for Master Distiller of the Year more times than anyone else. And he has been named Master Blender/Distiller of the Year by the International Spirits Challenge twice. In 2025, Dr Bill was made an MBE (Member of the British Empire) for services to the Scotch whisky industry. This prestigious British honour is awarded by His Majesty The King.

Working hand-in-hand with Dr Bill is Gillian Macdonald, The Glenmorangie Company's Master Blender. Gillian combines art and science in her role, with her main responsibilities including the daily sensory analysis of the new-make spirit, core range recipes and the co-ordination of the Company's sensory panel. Both Bill and Gillian manage the new whisky creation for Glenmorangie which involves nosing hundreds of casks a year for final recipe selection.

About Once Upon a Time in Scotland:

In 2025, Glenmorangie unveiled a new brand campaign, Once Upon a Time in Scotland, fronted by Harrison Ford. In 12 initial episodes, the series tells the story of Ford reluctantly shooting an advertisement for the brand, before being won over by its craft, its people and its elegant and complex whisky.

In the 13th chapter – the series' epilogue, Ford reveals his limited-edition whisky. It is set in Wyoming, Ford's home state, and was filmed in November 2025. This witty clip continues several themes and running jokes from the original campaign. It begins in behind-the-scenes style, as Ford yells at director Joel Edgerton to hurry up. Following a piece to camera in which he points out "we're not in Scotland anymore" and muses on his time in the Highlands, Ford enters a cabin and slips into a kilt (designed and created by Edinburgh-based Geoffrey Tailor & Kiltmaker) – a garment he had initially refused to wear in an earlier episode, before becoming rather attached to Scotland's national dress. During the clip he again mispronounces Glenmorangie (a real-world issue which the brand humorously leans into), before being corrected off-camera by a familiar voice – that of one of Ford's favourite Distillery workers, Alan Duff Junior. As Ford tastes his namesake bottling, he expands his trademark verdict of "Nice" only slightly, remarking: "It's nice. Very nice."

A companion clip released alongside the epilogue, shows Ford watching a video on a laptop in the cabin, as Dr Bill and other members of the Distillery team discuss the making of the whisky and his visit to Glenmorangie. Ford comments on the video as he watches, with a blend of wit and sincerity. Dr Bill gives a detailed explanation of how the whisky was crafted, while Master Blender Gillian Macdonald and Distillery Manager Ed Thom both give their views on its taste. Finally, Ford is treated to a humorous interview with Alan Duff Junior, the warehouse operator whose fame as Ford's co-star seems to have gone to his head…

Responsible Drinking:

The Glenmorangie Company advocates responsible drinking and suggests that drinkers savour Glenmorangie whiskies in moderation and in line with recommended daily guidelines for alcohol consumption.

SOURCE Glenmorangie