Harrison H. Lee MD, DMD, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely renowned as the best in class bi-coastal plastic surgeon, Dr. Lee has led an outstanding career for 21 years with highly distinguished plastic surgery practices in Beverly Hills, CA, and Manhattan, New York. He is a triple-board certified plastic surgeon specializing in advanced facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery. Having garnered a well-deserving reputation for his accomplished practices, Dr. Lee is devoted to providing pre-operative education, intra-operative technique, and post-operative comfort. He specializes in a complete range of plastic surgery procedures for both men and women, including facelift, rhinoplasty, necklift, Facial Feminization Surgery (FFS) , facial bone reduction, liposuction, breast implants, facial k implants, Asian eyelid double fold surgery, and more. Prior to establishing his practices, Dr. Lee began his medical career as an oral maxillofacial surgeon, and taught his expertise at New York University.



(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Lee completed his undergraduate studies at Tufts University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1980. Soon thereafter, he obtained his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at Tufts University School of Medicine in 1983, as well as his Doctor of Medicine at New York Medical College in 1992. Furthering his training, he completed an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in 1988, a General Surgery Residency in 1993 at the Mount Sinai Medical Center and an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Residency at the same institution. With a commitment to excellence, he completed a one year Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Lasky Clinic in Beverly Hills, CA, an affiliation with UCLA.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Lee is a Diplomate of the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, and Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He also is a Fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, an Overseas Fellow Royal Society of Medicine, and an Associate Fellow of the American Society of Cosmetic Breast Surgery. Additionally, Dr. Lee is the recipient of many awards and accolades throughout his distinguished career including Best Surgical Facial Rejuvenation Enhancement selected by The Aesthetic Awards in 2016, Best of Beverly Hills Physicians and Surgeons 2020 for the 13th consecutive year by the Beverly Hills Award Program, and 10 Best Plastic Surgeons - Patient Satisfaction Award from 2015 to 2020 by the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons. He was also named among America's Best Physicians in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery by the National Consumer Advisory Board from 2015 to 2019, and Talk of the Town California Plastic Surgeons 2020 for the 10th consecutive year.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Lee maintains active memberships with the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, American Society of Liposuction Surgery, American Society of Cosmetic Breast Surgery, and the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons as well as numerous other domestic and foreign highly recognized medical organizations.



Because of his expertise, surgeons from around the globe request the opportunity to observe his surgical techniques and he is often called upon for presentations to other medical professional groups.



Dr. Lee dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Hugh Biller, Dr. Frank Kamer, Dr. William Lawson, and Dr. Arthur Mashberg.



To learn more, please visit http://www.harrisonleeplasticsurgeon.com/.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

