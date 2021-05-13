Harrison National Employment Agency Expands Services

MARLTON, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison National Employment (HNE), a national staffing firm that partners with companies nationwide to identify qualified candidates with experience in finance, banking, and mortgage lending for temporary, consulting, and direct hire employment opportunities, announced it has expanded its services to support companies seeking professionals with IT experience.

Launched in February 2020, HNE matches qualified professionals with banks and mortgage lenders, many of which have experienced soaring volumes due to historically low interest rates. HNE has grown quickly in spite of having to transition its team to remote work, placing over 1,150 professionals in temporary and permanent positions across the country. The firm is led by Gina Morselli, senior vice president of operations, who has over 20 years of human resources, recruiting, and leadership experience in the mortgage industry.

"I'm so proud of my team for being so nimble and working tirelessly to support our exponential growth over the past year," said Morselli. "By expanding our business to provide IT candidates for temporary or permanent positions, our clients can now find the support they need for their technology initiatives and achieve even greater success."

HNE's team of experienced recruiters with deep knowledge of the financial services industry partners with leading companies to identify temporary or permanent professionals who can support their strategic growth. For job seekers, HNE offers a variety of job placement services including temporary employment, which includes a comprehensive benefits package.

Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage founder and CEO, said, "Gina is very knowledgeable about the mortgage banking industry and has found quality candidates for us at record speed to support our company's growth. We fully trust her valuable partnership and strategic guidance."

HNE has received rave reviews from financial services professionals. "The team at HNE was always available and got back to me quickly," said Kasha T., a former HNE temporary employee. "They gave me the tools I needed to handle my workload at a prominent company and helped me transition from a contractor to a full-time employee."

HNE is able to hire professionals on a temporary basis in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The firm plans to obtain additional state licenses to employ professionals on a temporary basis.

Companies seeking highly skilled financial, banking, mortgage lending, and IT professionals as well as qualified candidates seeking employment can find more information about HNE at www.HarrisonNationalEmployment.com or by calling 866-604-0363.

About Harrison National Employment (HNE)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Marlton, New Jersey, Harrison National Employment (HNE) partners with companies across the country to identify qualified financial, mortgage lending, and IT candidates for temporary, consulting, and direct hire employment opportunities. HNE's mission is to provide rewarding temporary employment opportunities with a competitive suite of benefits to qualified candidates. For more information, please visit www.HarrisonNationalEmployment.com or call 866-604-0363.

HARRISON NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT PRESS CONTACT:

Trevor Turner, Director of Operations

[email protected]

(281) 216-6258

