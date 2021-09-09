Harrison Rogers Shoots Video Where "Kamala Refused To Go," Discovers That Many Migrants Cross Border Multiple Times

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Rogers, an Arizona-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, kicks off his new media venture by travelling to the U.S. Mexico-Border to learn firsthand what is happening there from local Border Patrol Officials.

Harrison Rogers Heads to the US Southern Border to Expose the Truth Behind Illegal Immigration Harrison Rogers Launches New Video Series At the US Southern Border Harrison Rogers Goes Where Kamala Harris Would Not Go On the US Southern Border

"Our border is a warzone, and the Biden administration seems to want to ignore it," says Rogers. "We decided to go there to see first-hand the reality of what is happening. The stories we heard were more shocking than anything we could have prepared for. Seriously, this is why Kamala refused to go until halfway through her first year in office."

The video launched September 3, 2021, on Harrison's YouTube, Facebook and Instagram and garnered thousands of views upon sharing. It starts with Harrison visiting the border and interviewing Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council, and Art Del Cueto, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council.

"It's sad that Americans don't get to actually see what's happening at their own border anymore. That's why we covered this story. The voices of the people that live at our border are being ignored and they need someone out there telling their stories unfiltered."

They continue along the border discussing the various facts. One of the more alarming ones is that there were more than 212,000 apprehensions at the border in July of 2021 alone. Even more surprising is that of the 212,000 apprehensions, there were only about 120,000 different people, meaning many were crossing the border illegally multiple times.

Rogers began his new media venture after growing tired of seeing the impact that politics had on his day-to-day business. He is beginning an ongoing video podcast to bring his unique perspective to online media. Within a week of starting his new venture, he acquired hundreds-of-thousands followers online that were attracted to his stances on issues facing everyday Americans.

Rogers is a serial entrepreneur. He currently heads HJR Global, a parent company for many of the businesses he started. HJR Global ranked high on the Inc 5000 list for 4 years in a row (2017, 2018,2019, and 2020). Rogers himself was voted "Most influential Man in the Valley" and "Most influential in Valley Business" from AZ Foothills Magazine several years in a row and AZ Central's "35 under 35".

Harrison Rogers founded Lexington Services in 2012 to aid individuals with special needs. Rogers got into the business to solve a problem he saw in quality care for people with autism: "I grew up with an older sister with severe autism so I wanted to start a company that provided quality services that would be a blessing for our members and beneficial to their parents and families who had loved ones with special needs."

He left high school early to build his very first business and has been an entrepreneur since. He is now 33 years old and lives with his wife and 5 children.

"I left high school to build my first business. I figured I could just learn how to run a business in person and not in theory. I got my GED, instead. It's not something I'd recommend, but it gave me a unique perspective on life. I'm a successful high school dropout and I've lived a blessed life ever since."

Rogers will be posting regularly updated media content on his website here: https://harrisonrogersofficial.com/

Media Contact:

Stacey Shelton

[email protected] | (702) 483-8094

SOURCE Harrison Rogers

Related Links

https://harrisonrogersofficial.com/

