Harrison Street Recognized as a 'Best Place to Work in Money Management' by Pensions & Investments for the Tenth Year

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Street , one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets with approximately $56 billion in assets under management, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments in 2024. Harrison Street has been recognized ten times by Pensions & Investments since the awards began in 2012.

As it approaches its 20-year anniversary, Harrison Street remains committed to empowering its nearly 300 global employees through a dynamic work culture that embodies the firm's values of teamwork, innovation, passion, integrity and excellence. Both in and out of the office, Harrison Street continues to strengthen its employee support programs by providing comprehensive learning and development opportunities, health and wellness activities, community service initiatives and equal opportunities.

At the heart of the company's commitment to its talent is Harrison Street University ("HSU"), a learning and development program designed to nurture leadership potential and professional skills. Through HSU, employees access targeted educational sessions that enhance critical competencies, including performance optimization, effective communication, advanced problem-solving techniques, and productivity strategies. The firm also supports its employees with a wide range of initiatives, including tuition reimbursement for advanced education and certifications, comprehensive wellness programs that promote mental and physical health, and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts to foster a culture of belonging. Generous parental leave, competitive compensation, and comprehensive benefits, including 401(k) contributions and robust health plans, ensure employees can balance their personal and professional lives. Additionally, employee engagement activities like community service events and team-building outings further strengthen the collaborative and inclusive culture that makes Harrison Street a recognized leader and an exceptional place to work.

The firm continued to foster a diverse, engaged employee base in 2024 through the hiring of 35 new employees, 60% of which were female or minorities, resulting in 55% of its current workforce identifying as women or minorities. Additionally, the firm continues to support a culture of equity, inclusion and innovation by providing women with networking and development opportunities through its program - Harrison Street Network of Women.

"Our people are truly our greatest asset and the foundation of our success over the past 20 years, enabling us to serve as the best possible fiduciary for our investors," said Stacy Nyenbrink, Chief People Officer at Harrison Street. "Being named one of the 'Best Places to Work in Money Management' by Pensions & Investments for the tenth year isn't just an accolade—it's a testament to our belief that exceptional client service starts with an extraordinary team. As we continue to expand globally and invite more talented individuals into our firm, we're proud to create a workplace that inspires innovation and champions personal growth."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees, and the combined scores determined the top companies. For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, click here .

