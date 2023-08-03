Harrison Wallace Financial Group Expands Footprint with New Office in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Wallace Financial Group, a leader in financial planning and investment management, today announced its expansion with the opening of a new office in the Cummins Station building at 209 10th Avenue South in the heart of Nashville. With a new space in one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., the Nashville location will serve as another hub for its Founder and expert wealth advisor to coach individuals and families on their financial journey.

As a Certified Financial Planner with more than 30 years of experience, Founder and CEO – Faron Daugs – has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs, executives, self-made millionaires, and generations of families meet their financial goals. Now Nashville residents will have an opportunity to connect with him in person to plan key areas of their financial life, manage money in a disciplined way and set short, mid, and long-term goals.

"While we work with clients across the country, the new office adds to the company's existing U.S. presence and allows us to help even more people reach their financial goals. The move also represents a milestone for Harrison Wallace Financial Group, as the business continues to grow and experience success after 20 plus years," said Daugs. "Tennessee is a great location for many reasons but more and more we're seeing retirees move to Nashville. Whether you're already in your golden years, just getting started or navigating investments amid inflation, I pride myself on taking the time to understand each of my client's unique goals and build long-term partnerships."

After joining Carson Group's advisory network in 2014, the firm has experienced remarkable growth, enabling the team to enhance its client service offerings through the utilization of Carson's industry-leading wealth management and financial planning solutions.

Daugs adds, "Carson's cutting-edge technology has helped streamline our clients' digital experience, made it easier for them to visualize their financial plans, access their investments and communicate with our team."

Harrison Wallace Financial Group offers a consultative approach and services across financial planning, investment management, retirement, estate, and tax planning. Individuals can work with Faron on single issues or comprehensive plans to address their financial needs. A dedicated brokerage services department will also be available for clients.

To learn more about Harrison Wallace Financial Group, visit www.harrisonwallace.com.

About Harrison Wallace Financial Group
Based in Libertyville, Illinois, Harrison Wallace Financial Group is a leading financial services firm that offers financial planning, investment management, retirement, estate, and tax planning services for individuals across the country. Founded in 2000 by Certified Financial Planner™, Faron Daugs, the company's mission is to cultivate a long-term relationship built on confidence, integrity, and trust by providing the highest quality, objective advice that focuses on each client's unique goals. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Faron has been recognized as an award-winning wealth manager by Chicago Magazine several years in a row and regularly shares his financial advice with such publications as CNBC, Investor's Business Daily, MarketWatch, The Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, WGN-AM's Wintrust Business Lunch, to name a few. Visit www.harrisonwallace.com to learn more.

About Carson Group
Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching and Carson Partners. Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $22 billion in assets and serves more than 46,000 families among its advisor network of 140+ partner offices, including 48 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.  

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.  Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors.

