Harrisonburg-Rockingham Upgrades Service with Supportive Solution

HARRISONBURG, Va., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrisonburg Rockingham Emergency Communications Center's goal was to find a supportive solution that was adaptive to their processes, easy to operate, and offered incredible value for the investment.

"PowerPhone's Total Response solution proved to be the right choice for our agency due to the systems ability to fully integrate with our CAD system," says Director, Jim Junkins. "Another huge decisive factor was that Total Response also gives our agency the ability to adapt to our protocol needs," adds Junkins.

Total Response was developed to improve the public safety industry. It combines protocol technology, certification training and assessment that raises the level of service provided to callers, responders and communities. The easily operated protocol software, Computer Aided Call Handling (CACH) Standard in Total Response, uses scenario-based protocols that focuses on developing scene conditions. It operates on a centralized database to help streamline processes. CACH Standard has been thoughtfully designed to be efficient and help dispatchers more effectively manage every call.

"While reviewing other programs, PowerPhone's Total Response system offered more depth and value that was worthwhile, which will pave the way for many positive changes within our agency," states Junkins.

Certification training provides a proven, adaptable framework allowing the dispatcher to adjust the line of questioning depending on the type of caller and as scene conditions change. For Harrisonburg Rockingham Emergency Communications, this transition has given promise to positive changes within the agency to confidently provide the best standard of care to the community.

PowerPhone has continued to improve the public safety industry for 35 years and has trained 300,000+ telecommunicators world-wide. More than 8 years ago, the Total Response solution was created to better support the call handling process. In that time, over 700 agencies have come on board.

For more information on how PowerPhone's Total Response solution can help your agency, please visit: https://powerphone.com/contact-us/

