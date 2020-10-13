HarrisX awarded CTAM TAMI Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HarrisX announced today that it has been awarded this year's prestigious CTAM TAMI award for the "Partners" category. The TAMI Award celebrates individuals and companies that provide exceptional contributions to initiatives critical to driving the continued success of the industry.

This year, HarrisX is being honored for the insights provided by its studies focusing on the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on new broadband subscriptions as well as on moving trends in the United States.

"Surprisingly, instead of stalling, the coronavirus pandemic intensified people's moving plans. We observed an acceleration of COVID-related population shifts - and potentially spending – away from urban areas," said Alex Chizhik, COO of HarrisX. "This shift upends previous migration patterns and has profound implications across all consumer services and industries including mobility, entertainment, retail, housing, education, transportation and many more. The urban flight of Millennial parents in particular could have profound impacts."

As a long-term CTAM partner HarrisX prepares an annual study that focuses on household decisions regarding Paid TV, broadband and other services when consumers move their primary residence. This year, to reflect the new reality brought about by the breakout of COVID-19, the annual "Movers Study" focused on the effect of the pandemic outbreak on broadband and on moving trends. HarrisX also held a series of industry specific webinars during the course of this year, which focused on the impact of the pandemic on consumer trends. It is these efforts to assess the impact of the pandemic on the industry that earned HarrisX the 2020 TAMI award.

"HarrisX reacted quickly to gain insights on the effect the pandemic was having within the industry," said Vicki Lins, president & CEO, CTAM. "Their willingness to engage and share insights allowed CTAM the opportunity to formulate a comprehensive narrative to support and lift the industry."

HarrisX is a leading survey research company that specializes in online polling and data collection and focuses on the understanding of internet-connected and smartphone consumers. The company has a thirteen-year history assessing public opinion and behavior in the telecom, media, and personal technology industries through syndicated and custom research services. HarrisX runs the Mobile Insights and Total Communication Surveys, the largest syndicated consumer insights trackers in the U.S. for the TMT space, which include over 60,000 monthly respondents, and the Telephia metering application, which captures behavioral data. HarrisX was acquired from Nielsen in 2017 by The Stagwell Group, a leading marketing sciences and communications holding group, and is now affiliated with The Harris Poll. For more information please visit http://www.harrisx.com.

