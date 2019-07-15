HarrisX Launches Streaming Media Research Panel, Partners with MoffettNathanson on Release

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HarrisX, a leading market research and consulting company that specializes in online polling & data analytics and focuses on connected consumers, today released the findings of its new monthly Streaming Media Panel which tracks the emergence and consumer adoption of a new class of direct-to-consumer streaming content services.

The release of the panel's first quarterly findings is done in partnership with independent Media & Telecom research powerhouse, MoffettNathanson. HarrisX and MoffettNathanson will work throughout 2019 to create recurring quarterly analysis that tracks the marketplace evolution of new and existing SVOD, TVOD, AVOD and vMVPD players.

Findings from the initial report shows the dominance of Netflix among U.S. consumers, the ascension of Hulu over past quarters, and the potential loss of momentum of Amazon Prime Video. It also shows that while Friends and The Office remain the top shows amongst U.S. video on-demand consumers, Netflix has aggressively invested in original, destination content to grow user engagement, that has driven fast user engagement.

"We're excited to expand our in-home and wireless consumer trackers to trace the adoption of new on-demand and video streaming services," said Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX. "And we are thrilled to partner with MoffettNathanson, the leading investment research house in this space, to release our data with them throughout the year."

"HarrisX is providing thorough and trusted insight on the current U.S. SVOD landscape. We look forward to working with them," said Michael Nathanson, founding partner at MoffettNathanson.

The Streaming Media Panel will provide a monthly survey of the home communication and entertainment ecosystems among n=8,500 household decision-makers aged 18+.

For inquiries about MoffettNathanson and how to subscribe for this report and other research offerings, please contact Michael Nathanson at michael@moffettnathanson.com.

For further detail on HarrisX data and other research, please contact Alex Chizhik (alex@harrisx.com) or Dritan Nesho (dritan@harrisx.com).

About HarrisX

HarrisX is a market research and consulting company that specializes in online polling & data analytics and focuses on the understanding of the connected consumer. The company has a thirteen-year history assessing public opinion and behavior in the telecom, media, and personal technology industries through syndicated and custom research services. Based in Washington DC and with offices in New York City, San Francisco, and Tampa, HarrisX runs the Mobile Insights (wireless focused) and Total Communication (TV/broadband/voice focused) surveys, as well as an array of other connected consumer studies resulting in the largest syndicated consumer TMT-focused trackers in the U.S. Across its products, HarrisX's gathers data from nearly 100,000 monthly respondents. HarrisX also studies actual mobile behaviors through its Telephia metering application, which captures actual smartphone usage data. If you're interested in viewing other research by HarrisX's, please visit the HarrisX Marketplace.

About MoffettNathanson

MoffettNathanson LLC is a next generation independent sell-side research boutique. The firm partners with sector-dominant research analysts whose research is distributed to a select group of clients on a sector-by-sector subscription basis. Since its founding in 2013, MoffettNathanson has been considered the standard-bearer for Media and Communications research. The firm has begun to expand beyond this original sector, recently adding Payments, Processors & IT Services to its research offerings. MoffettNathanson's Senior Research Analysts (Craig Moffett, Michael Nathanson, and Lisa Ellis) have each consistently been ranked the #1 analyst in their respective sectors by the Institutional Investor All-American Research Team, as well as by other leading surveys of institutional investors.

HarrisX 'Streaming Media Panel' Methodology

The data in this report comes from the Streaming Services Panel of HarrisX's Total Communications Survey. The Total Communications Survey ("TCS") is a monthly survey that provides an understanding of the home communication and entertainment ecosystems among n=8,500 household decision makers aged 18+. TCS measures consumer attitudes and behaviors across TV, Internet, landline, and streaming services. The survey leverages data going back to 2007 to capture key performance indicators – such as consideration, perception & penetration, satisfaction metrics, willingness to recommend across service providers – and covers broad topic areas, such as loyalty, path to purchase, usage, switching and likelihood to switch, and customer service.

TCS is a recontact of Mobile Insights - the largest wireless survey tracker measuring attitudes and behaviours of mobile consumers. TCS data is weighted to be representative at the household level both nationally and regionally. Weighting parameters include service provider, age gender, marriage, income, owner/renter status, household size, and minority status.

SOURCE HarrisX

