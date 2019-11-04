Harrow Beijing Emphasises the Importance of Teachers in Building Leadership for a Better World

Mr. Shinkfield and Mrs. Blake explained that having staff who shared the school's vision of leadership for a better world is fundamental to helping students reach their full potential and achieve excellence in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. To ensure a high quality of instruction, Harrow Beijing implements a rigorous recruitment strategy that spans 15 months, from the initial planning to final onboarding.

'Harrow Beijing places enormous value on the contribution of our teachers to the school and students,' said Mr. Shinkfield. 'Simultaneously, we are committed to helping them advance in their long-term career paths. That's why we have spearheaded a number of talent development initiatives to find top-notch teachers, assist with their relocation and onboarding, and collect feedback and provide training once they've joined us.'

Every May and June, Harrow Beijing assesses staffing needs according to the school headcount, following up in October and November with a detailed recruiting plan. In January, the Harrow Beijing team travels to London and other cities to participate in recruitment events and conduct interviews with potential candidates. Once the new staff have been selected, Harrow begins the onboarding process, fully supporting and overseeing the visa, housing, and family relocation processes. Harrow Beijing recruits more than 30 expat teachers annually and facilitates their move to China.

Harrow Beijing was founded in 2005, initially opening an Upper School for Years 7 – 11. It has now expanded into an 'all-through' school with over 1,400 students across Lower and Upper School. The school has two sites, Hegezhuang Campus and City Campus.

About Harrow Beijing

Harrow Beijing enjoys a strong link with Harrow School London and with the other Harrow International Schools in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Unifying the link is the educational expertise forged at Harrow School London over hundreds of years, and in the core mission - leadership for a better world. For more information, please visit www.harrowbeijing.cn.

SOURCE Harrow Beijing

Related Links

http://www.harrowbeijing.cn

