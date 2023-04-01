HARROW HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Harrow Health To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Harrow Health, Inc. ("Harrow Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HROW).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Harrow Health stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/HROW.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On February 22, 2023, Bonitas Research issued a short report alleging multiple claims. Among other things, the report stated, "EyePoint received a DOJ subpoena seeking the production of documents related to sales, marketing, and promotional practices related to Dexycu. Harrow did not disclose this subpoena to investors despite being the responsible party for Dexycu sales, marketing, and promotional practices." The report further states "Harrow received a FDA Warning Letter for false and misleading marketing claims. In August 2022 Harrow received a FDA Form 483 inspection report which cited unsanitary conditions and drug quality issues. Harrow did not disclose any such actions to investors. A few months later following these actions, the company issued a nationwide recall with the FDA."

Following this news, on February 22, 2023, Harrow Health's shares fell by over 7%.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP