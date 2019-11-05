Harry & David Continues Its Digital Transformation, Introducing New Features And Functionality Just In Time For Holiday Shopping

"The ongoing investments we are making across our digital channels are not only contributing to the strong online sales growth we've been experiencing at Harry & David but are allowing us to deepen our engagement with new and existing customers," said Steve Lightman, President, Harry & David. "While our digital transformation continues, we believe these latest enhancements will further streamline the shopping experience, making it easier than ever for shoppers to share a smile with someone as they cross off items on their gift lists."

The new and innovative features being rolled out across the Harry & David digital experience in time to make holiday gift-giving easier include:

Lightning-Fast Mobile Website

With nearly half of all online customer traffic to Harry & David now coming through mobile devices, the brand has upgraded to a 100% Progressive Web App (PWA) mobile website, providing on-the-go customers with a super-speedy and seamless shopping experience.

Personalized Continuous Shopping Experiences

Leveraging shopping history and data across multiple consumer touchpoints has allowed Harry & David to develop a unique 360-degree view of its customers, enabling the brand to deliver more personalized and relevant experiences to shoppers. This personalization is initially being articulated through highly-customized homepage content – where loyal customers are greeted by name – as well as via thoughtfully-tailored emails and display ads. Customer activity has been tied together across user devices – including desktop, mobile and tablet – to provide a more continuous experience, with frequent shoppers rewarded with benefits such as exclusive access to promotional events.

New Discovery Features, Filters and Search Options

"Gift Finder" – This new shopping tool helps digital customers receive quick, tailored product recommendations. Shoppers are prompted to answer three questions ("Who's this for?," "What's the occasion?" and "What's your budget?") and are then provided with the most relevant gift options that fit their criteria.

– This new shopping tool helps digital customers receive quick, tailored product recommendations. Shoppers are prompted to answer three questions ("Who's this for?," "What's the occasion?" and "What's your budget?") and are then provided with the most relevant gift options that fit their criteria. Easier Search Options – More robust search capabilities, including added filtering options that allow customers to search by occasion, shipping type, price range, ingredient contents, dietary restrictions and recipient (i.e.: "For Her," "For Him," "For Friends," and "For Family"), have been integrated throughout the desktop experience.

– More robust search capabilities, including added filtering options that allow customers to search by occasion, shipping type, price range, ingredient contents, dietary restrictions and recipient (i.e.: "For Her," "For Him," "For Friends," and "For Family"), have been integrated throughout the desktop experience. Enhanced Discovery Features – Desktop shoppers can now discover new Harry & David favorites through tailored product recommendations provided at checkout, along with special opportunities to take advantage of flash deals.

Harry & David Subscription Service and Curated Discovery Boxes

A new subscription service makes it easy for subscribers to enjoy the convenience of having their favorite Harry & David items delivered to their doorstep each month. With 130 delectable products to choose from, including Moose Munch® coffee roast, Pepper and Onion Relish and so much more, this pay-as-you-go service is the gift that keeps on giving – whether shoppers are looking to keep their own pantries stocked or gifting a lucky recipient. Shoppers can also surprise and delight themselves or others with one of the brand's five new curated discovery boxes, including Sweets, Variety, Pantry, Fruit and Premium Popcorn options, that offer a differing selection of themed Harry & David products each month.



SmartGift Experiential Gifting

Perfect for last-minute shoppers, Harry & David has integrated SmartGift into its digital shopping capabilities. SmartGift is a highly-personalized experiential gifting feature that lets customers purchase a gift and notify the recipient in real-time via email, SMS or any messenger application that something special is headed their way. With SmartGift, the recipient can digitally unwrap the gift and say thank you to the buyer – presenting a dynamic new experience that empowers the recipient and saves the day for procrastinators.

As holiday shopping kicks off in earnest, Harry & David customers can save on their gifting needs by becoming a member of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

For downloadable images, please visit the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Newsroom.

About Harry & David®

Since 1934, Harry & David has been America's premier choice in gourmet food gifting. Headquartered in Southern Oregon, Harry & David owns and operates 20 different orchards, spread over 100 square miles, featuring fresh yearly crops of handpicked delicious fruit, including peaches, Bosc pears and the iconic Royal Riviera® pears. Harry & David offers a wide variety of options for everyday sharing and entertaining, including Moose Munch® premium popcorn, Wolferman's Bakery℠, Cushman's® and Stock Yards® branded products. The brand also currently operates approximately 40 year-round retail locations across the United States. Harry & David is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

FLWS-HD

FLWS-CX

SOURCE Harry & David

Related Links

https://www.harryanddavid.com/

