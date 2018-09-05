Harry & David® Repositions Brand Around The Power Of Sharing

This repositioning creates a platform for sharing and first comes to life through "Share MoreSM," which is being launched in conjunction with the Fall Harvest season in Southern Oregon, home to the Harry & David brand. The narrative and creative elements speak to the heritage of the brand, the depth of its product offerings and the true vertical nature of its business. At Harry & David, fruits such as peaches and pears, are grown and harvested in its own orchards, exclusive baked goods are handcrafted in its kitchens and wine is bottled expertly by caring vintners.

"While Harry & David has proudly defined holiday gift-giving for more than 80 years, we also offer an incredible array of distinctive products to help customers deliver smiles every day of the year," said Michelle Farabaugh, Chief Marketing Officer, Harry & David. "In repositioning the brand around the value of sharing, we hope to relate to customers in a new way, articulate our distinct points of differentiation and ultimately welcome new shoppers to Harry & David. After all, the best way to build relationships with people is to share."

Sharing themes will change over time and will be reflected throughout marketing materials, including catalogs, emails and other promotional efforts.

"Share More" components may be found at www.harryanddavid.com/share and include:

"Open Door" Video Shares the Hearts and Hands Behind the Harry & David Brand



To introduce the new positioning, a brand anthem video, entitled "Open Door," gives customers a glimpse into the products and employees behind the Harry & David brand. From the orchards to the kitchens, the video demonstrates the unique nature of the business and the important role each worker plays in sharing the brand's one-of-a-kind offerings with customers. The video, along with a behind-the-scenes making of the video, may be viewed here.

Harry & David® Dinner of the MonthSM Events Bring People Together to Share Their Love of Food



Lovers of great food and good company can enjoy the many flavors and tastes of Harry & David during thoughtfully curated Dinner of the Month events hosted in local communities. These intimate, immersive experiences allow food aficionados to explore the gourmet offerings of Harry & David through custom menus designed by talented chefs. Whether duck leg confit a l'orange, featuring Harry & David Cara Cara oranges, or a sumptuous dessert showcasing some of the brand's famous fruit preserves, every menu provides a unique opportunity to gather, share and celebrate. For ticket information and to reserve a spot at a local dinner, gourmet connoisseurs can visit the Dinner of the Month information page.

Harvest Sweepstakes Shares Southern Oregon's Abundant Season with Customers at Home



Fall Harvest is one of the most spectacular times of year at Harry & David. Now, customers can share in the abundance of the season at home by participating in a nationwide sweepstakes, offering sixteen winners the opportunity to receive special harvest gifts delivered directly to their door. The grand prize winner will receive a bountiful customized Harvest Gift Basket plus other product valued at over $1,000; five runners-up will win a custom Harvest Gift Basket valued at $500; and ten winners will receive a Harry & David Royal Riviera® Gold Pear gift. Full details, including how to enter, may be found here.

Food Lovers are Invited to #ShareMore On Social Media



Harry & David will utilize its social channels to share its rich history, latest videos, upcoming events, new products and exclusive content. Fans can join in the conversation, share their own stories, photos and more on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #ShareMore.

About Harry & David ®



Since 1934, Harry & David has been America's premier choice in gourmet food gifting. Headquartered in Southern Oregon, Harry & David owns and operates 20 different orchards, spread over 100 square miles, featuring fresh yearly crops of handpicked delicious fruit, including peaches, Bosc pears and the iconic Royal Riviera® pears. Harry & David offers a wide variety of options for everyday sharing and entertaining, including Moose Munch® premium popcorn, Wolferman's®, Cushman's® and Stock Yards® branded products. The brand also currently operates 42 year-round retail locations across the United States. Harry & David is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

