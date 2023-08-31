Harry "Guru" Khanna's Indian Curry Sauces Are the Perfect Complement to Any Curry Dish

News provided by

Guru Foods Indian Sauces

31 Aug, 2023, 08:41 ET

The Indian Entrepreneur's Painstakingly Developed Curry Sauces Are Convenient, Delicious, and Don't Overwhelm the Rest of the Dish

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian food has a reputation for being intense. Mustard seed is strong. Cumin is overpowering. Garam Masala literally means "hot spices." If a person isn't careful, they can easily overpower a base of rice, lentils, or meat by putting too many spices on top. It's this delicate balance of complimentary taste that was a primary focus for Harry "Guru" Khanna as he spent years developing his famous line of Indian sauces.

"My first goal in creating a sauce," Khanna says, "is to find a way to create a recipe that integrates all of the staple ingredients that make Indian food so delicious without overwhelming the base meal in the process. It doesn't matter if you're putting the sauce on chicken, beef, shrimp, or veggies. If the sauce is too strong, it will take over the flavor, and that's never ideal."

Khanna stresses that his sauces are meant to complement and draw out the flavors already present in a curry dish. "Together, the sauce and the base should combine to create intricate and delicious new flavors," he says.

To accomplish this, Khanna spent over two decades fine-tuning his sauce recipes. He started this process while creating curry dishes in his own pub in Toronto. He also spent years in India perfecting his sauces and has invested heavily in using cryogenic spices to amplify the flavor profile of each ingredient.

The end result is a line of sauces that bring genuine Indian cooking right into the home kitchen. Customers can use Khanna's perfected recipes (which don't require preservatives and are top-allergen safe) to prepare professional-grade Indian dishes in their own homes in a matter of minutes. The convenience combined with the painstaking attention to detail are a unique combination that can only be found when an individual like Khanna pours every ounce of their passion, time, and energy into perfecting their craft.

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces
Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com.

Contact:
Harvinder Khanna
Guru Food Product LTD.
416 897 5389
364663@email4pr.com

SOURCE Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Also from this source

The Curry Sauce Born in Toronto and Perfected in India

Guru Food Indian Sauces Owner Suggests Including "Secret Ingredient" During Home Prep

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.