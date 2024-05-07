Harry Hoffman and David Herbert join the HM Venture Partners team as Venture Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HM Venture Partners (HMVP), a global healthcare venture capital firm, is thrilled to announce that Harry Hoffman and David Herbert have joined as Venture Partners. In their roles, Harry and David will enrich team structure, broaden proprietary deal sourcing capability, and enhance growth opportunities for portfolio companies.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Harry and David to our firm. I had the honor of working with them at the Mayo Clinic for many years," said Robert Luo, Founding and Managing Partner of HMVP. "Their profound insights and knowledge of the medical market, rich investment experience, excellent management capabilities, and deep healthcare market relationships will greatly add to our team's broad global vision and strong execution capabilities."

Harry Hoffman previously served as Chief Investment Officer at Mayo Clinic, where he designed and implemented a global multi-asset investment strategy and helped Mayo achieve top tier long term performance. Harry also served as Treasurer for Mayo where he oversaw issuance of debt, banking, insurance, and risk management relationships.

David Herbert previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, one of the largest specialty medical reference laboratories in the world, serving clients in over 100 countries. In addition, he led the New Ventures and Technology Commercialization divisions at Mayo Clinic Ventures and later served as Chair of Mayo Clinic Global Business Solutions, which is charged with extending Mayo products and services globally.

In 2021, Harry and David formed Southeast Minnesota Capital Partners (SMCP), a seed and early-stage venture capital firm that manages Southeast Minnesota Capital Funds I and II, which back high potential Minnesota med tech and life sciences start ups, including many with Mayo Clinic roots. The Funds' investors include many Mayo Clinic physicians and business leaders as well as high net worth individuals and investment professionals from across the U.S.

"David and I are delighted to join the HMVP team and leverage our long-term healthcare industry experience to continue to seek and grow innovative and significant growth-oriented opportunities," said Harry Hoffman.

About HM Venture Partners

HM Venture Partners (HMVP) is a healthcare venture capital firm that works with high growth medical and healthcare companies at all stages to address unmet needs in huge markets and deliver consistently strong results to investors. Established in 2019, HMVP manages 3 funds with 60 portfolio companies and has approximately $600 million in assets under management. The team with over 25 professionals is based in San Francisco, Rochester (MN), Beijing, and Shanghai. For more information, please visit hmventurepartners.com.

Contact

Jane Lindner, VP

Phone: (415) 740-2929

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HM Venture Partners