HARRY KANE GOLDEN BOOT UP FOR GRABS AS TOCA SOCCER LAUNCHES GENERATIONS CUP

Players of every generation compete across 28 centers in the U.S. and Canada

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Soccer today announced the Generations Cup, a first-of-its-kind tournament that brings families and communities together across every age group on one field. Launching June 27, 2026, and running through August 16, 2026, the Generations Cup is TOCA Soccer's flagship activation in celebration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The champions earn a European Soccer Trip, with flights, hotel, and match tickets for every team member and one guest. The Harry Kane Golden Boot, a trophy molded from an actual boot worn by England National Team Captain, Harry Kane, goes to the top individual scorer at the National Finals.

"Soccer has always been about bringing people together, from the first time you kick a ball on the pitch to pulling on a shirt for your country and that's what makes the Generations Cup so special," said Harry Kane. "I'm incredibly proud to have my name on the Golden Boot trophy, and I hope whoever lifts it feels what I felt every time I scored."

Anyone can enter. Players register as individuals and compete solo across four skill-based challenges: Shooting Frenzy, Precision Pass, Last One Juggling, and Speed Dribble. The top players from each generation at every center advance to Regional Championships, where they unite as all-star multi-generational teams and compete together for a trip to National Championships in Dallas, TX, and a shot at the grand prizes.

The competition runs in three stages. Center Qualifiers take place across four competition days at each of TOCA's 28 participating soccer centers between June 27 and July 25. The top eight players from each generation at each center advance to Regional Championships on August 1, held at all centers across five regions. The top team from each region earns a spot at the National Championship at TOCA Social Dallas on August 15-16.

"TOCA was built on the belief that this game belongs to everyone, at every age and every level," said Eddie Lewis, Founder of TOCA Soccer. "The Generations Cup is the embodiment of that. It doesn't matter if you're just starting out or you've been playing your whole life, this is soccer for everyone."

Registration for Center Qualifiers is open now at https://www.tocafootball.com/compete/generations-cup-2026. Players register as individuals; no team required. Entry fees for Center Qualifiers are $25 per player for TOCA Members and $50 per player for non-members.

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SOURCE TOCA Football, Inc.