TOCA Football Appoints Emelie Tirre to Board of Directors

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football (TOCA), North America's largest soccer training and entertainment company, today announced the appointment of Emelie Tirre to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Tirre is President of the Americas at Monster Beverage Corporation (Monster) and brings extensive leadership and brand-building expertise to TOCA's board as the company accelerates its global expansion. During her 15-year tenure at Monster, she played a pivotal role in growing revenue more than 5.5x to surpass $7.5 billion in global sales in 2024. She has been central to positioning Monster as a leading energy drink brand across youth culture, active lifestyle, and extreme and mainstream sports markets worldwide. Before Monster, Tirre held commercial leadership roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev. She has a BA in Communications from University of San Diego.

Tirre joins TOCA's Board of Directors, a distinguished group of leaders spanning sports and business that includes Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf; Abby Wambach, U.S. Women's National Team Champion; and Julie Haddon, former Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer of the National Women's Soccer League; and Eddie Lewis, TOCA's founder and two-time U.S. Men's National Team player in the World Cup. Her addition further strengthens the board's depth of expertise and influence.

Emelie Tirre said: "I am truly excited to join TOCA's Board of Directors and help shape its next chapter of growth. Soccer unites people around the world like no other sport, and TOCA is redefining the game experience with innovation and purpose. Together with MLS, TOCA is building a global brand that inspires connection, joy, and excellence on and off the pitch."

Tom Denison, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors at TOCA added: "Emelie has been an advisor to the company for over a decade and is an investor. Her expertise in commercializing innovation, building a worldwide brand and creating high-profile sponsorships and activations will be of enormous benefit to TOCA as we accelerate the scaling of TOCA in the US and internationally."

TOCA Football, Inc. is the world's leading soccer experience company, transforming the sport and building communities that inspire everybody to play the beautiful game. TOCA operates two primary businesses: TOCA Soccer, the largest operator of tech-enabled soccer training centers in North America with 37 locations, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venues, currently operating in London and Birmingham.

