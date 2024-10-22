Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Debut New Version of the Hit Show on Broadway, Now Under Three Hours

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions – announced today that a brand-new version of the play, now with a running time under three hours including intermission, will have its Broadway debut when the new company begins performances at New York's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

This new version of the epic show had its world premiere in Chicago last month, opening to huge critical and popular acclaim. Rehearsals are now already underway as the creative team rehearses in this new production specifically for Broadway, where the show will retain all the magical storytelling, emotion and spectacle currently seen on stage at The Lyric.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender stated, "From the very beginning, we and the creative team have challenged ourselves to find new and innovative ways to bring the extraordinary storytelling and stagecraft of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to life. This innovative process has continued since the original production first opened in London in 2016, with the show evolving creatively as it has expanded across the globe. We are thrilled that John Tiffany, Jack Thorne, and the entire original creative team were able to reunite over the last few months to revisit and explore the original material, creating this new version of the show, which now runs under three hours, especially for Broadway. We are incredibly excited to announce that it will soon land at the Lyric Theatre. We were delighted by the ecstatic reception of this new version of our spectacular show when we premiered it in Chicago last month, and we can't wait to see our extraordinary new cast bring it to life on stage in New York starting in November."

In his four-star (out of four stars) review of the Chicago production, Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune said "I know a MAGNIFICENT PIECE OF THEATRE when I see one. You go for a level of honesty that you can experience nowhere else. I think my love for this show flows from its determined originality, its decision to focus on the fundamental strengths of the live theater experience, its willingness to stretch the vocabulary of commercial theatre and the skill with which its dramatic story was crafted."

Catey Sullivan of the Chicago Sun-Times calls it "SPELLBINDING! 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' — packed with mind-boggling illusions, riveting choreography, and an immersive score — delivers a dazzling tale truly worthy of the wizarding world." And Amanda Finn of the Chicago Reader calls it "A MASTERCLASS IN STORYTELLING."

Tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child can be purchased at www.HarryPotterBroadway.com.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and a North American tour now playing in Chicago.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

It's time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).

www.HarryPotterBroadway.com

Click here to download production art, photos and video.

Media Contact:

Heath Schwartz, [email protected]

SOURCE Harry Potter and the Cursed Child