Harry Potter New York brings the magic this holiday season with festive experiences and offers

Set in a gingerbread wonderland, fans can enjoy seasonal décor, interactive Christmas tree trail scavenger hunt, limited-time tours, holiday inspired treats and more

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry Potter New York is getting in the spirit and bringing holiday magic to the flagship store this season. Today, the fun and festive celebrations commence with an array of ways for wizards, witches and muggles to be merry and join in on the cheer.

The seasonal enchantment begins before guests even step into Harry Potter New York. The windows are dressed in a whimsical gingerbread-theme, which is set to charm all who lay their eyes on it. Once inside, fans will be transported to a festive wonderland (no Floo Powder needed!) and are invited to experience the holiday magic through new products, Christmas tree trail scavenger hunt, seasonal treats, a charitable donation drive inspired by Dobby the house-elf, festive photo opportunities, free tours and an interactive wand experience.

"The holidays are the most magical time of the year, and we know many fans associate the season with Harry Potter, so we're thrilled to offer new opportunities for them to celebrate with even more magic at the store," said Joel Gonzalez, Executive Director, Flagship Retail Operations. "From our gingerbread-inspired windows to the glittering Christmas trees throughout each section of the store and additional holiday-themed experiences, fans will feel immersed in a wintery wizarding world, making it the perfect way for locals and visitors to get in the spirit and spread cheer."

Interactive experiences:

Inspired by the Christmas trees found in the Great Hall, Harry Potter New York has unveiled eight uniquely decorated Christmas trees of their own. Set in different sections of the store, each tree is adorned with its own set of charming ornaments and twinkling baubles to spotlight elements of the wizarding world. Customers can ensure they admire every tree by embarking on a Christmas tree trail scavenger hunt. Upon entering the store, fans can pick up a tree trail map to guide their experience.

Guests are invited on a broomstick flying adventure where they can get a photo taken flying over a snowy Hogwarts scene.

Visitors can also capture the holiday magic by snapping a festive photo alongside a life-sized Hagrid surrounded by snow and leave with a treasured seasonal memory.

To continue keeping the magic alive, a new interactive wand experience, coming to the store soon, will be sure to delight every Harry Potter fan.

New ranges and treats:

Harry Potter New York has introduced a new line of limited-time holiday products. From Hedwig-inspired hoodies and replicas of Mrs. Weasley's Christmas jumpers to Chocolate Frog ornaments and Hogwarts-themed mugs, the store offers an array of items that make perfect gifts – just remember magic owl delivery is not included!

To sweeten the holiday experience, the store is also serving delightful, limited-time holiday treats. Mrs. Weasley's Pie, The Golden Egg and Yule Ball Dress Gingerbread Cookie are available both in-store at the Butterbeer Bar and on Grubhub – the tastiest ways to spend your galleons! This festive season, enjoy a $5 discount on all Harry Potter New York Grubhub orders over $30!

For even more holiday cheer, fans stopping by Harry Potter New York on November 14 can enjoy free cookies to celebrate Harry Potter : Wizards of Baking, a new competition series airing on Food Network and MAX later that night.

Sock donation

In the spirit of giving, Harry Potter New York has partnered with local charity Knock Knock Give a Sock to collect sock donations for those in need at local shelters. Socks are the most needed yet least donated article of clothing, so fans can join Dobby the Elf and Harry Potter New York to spread warmth and kindness this season. Visitors can donate by bringing a new pair of socks to any register for an employee to add to the collection bin, beginning today through December 25 . Socks must be in pairs and can be any size/type. Socks do not need to be purchased at Harry Potter New York, but can be! For each pair of socks donated, Harry Potter New York will make a contribution to Knock Knock Give a Sock.

Store tours

To celebrate the new holiday offerings, fans can enjoy complimentary 30-minute tours highlighting the store's most enchanting areas including real iconic props from the movies. Tours will kick off today, and then every Saturday following until December 25 , starting every hour from 9 AM to 6 PM , beginning at the Butterbeer Bar. Don't miss out – tours are first-come, first-served and limited to 10 people per tour!



