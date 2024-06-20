Gryffindor legend celebrates opening week; fans invited for limited-time tours and Quidditch inspired treat

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry Potter New York has magic brewing this summer. Launching today, the store is unveiling a magical green screen broomstick flying experience that promises to whisk fans straight into the wizarding world. Embark on an adventure and have a photo taken flying over enchanting scenes just like the cast while filming the movies, including the flying car and Hogwarts scene exclusive to Harry Potter New York.

Harry Potter New York conjures up a spellbinding summer featuring new broomstick flying experience and iconic props

To help visitors get familiar with a broomstick, famous Gryffindor legend, Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom stopped by the store to give aspiring wizards and witches a preview lesson. The enchantment doesn't stop there. For additional excitement (no Cheering Charm needed) fans can marvel at a collection of new-to-the-store props from the Harry Potter films, including the Sorcerer's Stone, the Time-Turner Necklace, the Nimbus 2001 broomstick and wands from legendary witches and wizards like Bellatrix Lestrange, Sirius Black, Severus Snape and Draco Malfoy.

"With a new season upon us and Harry Potter New York's third anniversary earlier this month, this is the perfect time to give fans new ways to explore and celebrate the wizarding world," said Joel Gonzalez, Director, Harry Potter New York. "From a unique broomstick photo opportunity where visitors can emulate the cast in the movies to a new collection of authentic props and additional store offers, there is something special for everyone to enjoy."

Whether soaring alongside the Knight Bus or chasing the Golden Snitch in an exciting Quidditch match, witches, wizards and Muggles alike will get to experience the thrill of flying a broomstick and uncover the magic that brought the movies to life. Fans can choose from a variety of photo and video packages* available for purchase for a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

To celebrate the new store experiences, from June 20 to June 23, fans can enjoy complimentary 30-minute tours spotlighting the props. Tours will start every hour from 9 AM to 6 PM, beginning at the Butterbeer Bar. Don't miss out – tours are first-come, first-served and limited to 10 people per tour.

Harry Potter New York will also serve a delightful, limited-time Quidditch inspired cupcake available exclusively at the Butterbeer Bar. Plus, free personalization on any product will be available from June 20 to June 23 with a purchase. Whether it's a wand, a journal, or a Hogwarts robe, make your purchase uniquely yours at no extra cost, save your galleons for a treat at the Butterbeer Bar.

Fans can learn more about Harry Potter New York by visiting https://www.harrypotterstore.com/

*Packages must be purchased per person. All photographs and videos are subject to availability. Store terms and conditions apply.

