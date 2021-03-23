Harry Rosen Chooses Qualtrics to Personalize Experiences and Boost Engagement for Customers and Employees

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, today announced that Harry Rosen, Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer, has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM™ and EmployeeXM™ to design and improve experiences across the business. The company's path toward digital transformation is deeply rooted in providing customers with the same seamless experience online that they've historically received in-store and empowering employees with an environment where they feel heard and supported.

Harry Rosen has re-imagined their business model in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, embracing an accelerated digital strategy that has driven exponential online growth and propelled a superior virtual experience.

With Qualtrics, Harry Rosen will use deep customer insights from areas such as shopping preferences, packaging, and delivery and post-purchase to continuously elevate both its in-store and online experience and build on its legacy as the trusted Canadian authority in men's fashion and style advice. The retailer will apply these insights across the business, including — but not limited to — merchandise selection, store & e-commerce experience, marketing communications, and clothing advisor training.

The menswear brand will also boost its employee experience program, leveraging Qualtrics to get to the heart of workforce feedback and concerns and quickly identify where action needs to be taken. The company is focused on strengthening its employee-centric culture by capturing continuous feedback in areas like onboarding, collaboration, training, mentorship, and others to increase engagement, productivity, and innovation.

Originally founded in 1954, Harry Rosen's reputation as a storied service brand is defined by deeply personalized interactions and enduring customer-employee relationships. With connected employee and customer experience programs, Harry Rosen can both optimize its customer-centric culture and boost employee listening and engagement.

"For 67 years, everything we've achieved has been anchored by our people doing whatever it takes to help our clients in big and important moments," said Ian Rosen, Executive Vice President of Digital and Strategy, Harry Rosen. "Qualtrics allows us to scale up what we're good at by keeping us focused on what matters — and by getting us the data and information to help us mobilize and act as quickly as possible."

"The companies who have emerged as leaders in the face of COVID-19 are constantly listening to their customers and employees, acting quickly on the insights, and closing feedback loops at a higher rate than others," said Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer, Qualtrics. "Harry Rosen has always shown an industry-leading commitment to creating flawless experiences — and with Qualtrics, they can leverage the digital tools and insights necessary to broaden their reach and drive meaningful results by serving customers at every step of the journey."

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading quality menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 17 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Harry Rosen stores and its website offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels, the latest must-have designers and its very own Harry Rosen Signature brand. Whether in-store, online, via social media or at any other touchpoint, Harry Rosen is known for providing a personalized and outstanding customer experience. This trust has been gained through decades of helping men feel good and do good in their personal and professional lives.

