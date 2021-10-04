Harry S. Margolis Releases Lastest Book: The Baby Boomers Guide to Trusts

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry S. Margolis, founding partner at Margolis & Bloom, a revered estate, elder care and special needs planning law firm, has released a new book The Baby Boomers Guide to Trusts: Your All Purpose Estate Planning Tool. This book aims to demystify the nuances of trusts, clearing up misunderstandings as much as possible for all parties, grantors, trustees and beneficiaries. Trusts serve as unparalleled tools to accomplish a wide variety of estate planning goals. And they're not just for the very wealthy.

Margolis says, "Writing this book was prompted by questions to my AskHarry.info website, 80 percent of which seem to be about trusts— particularly about trustee compensation." (If this is your query, don't worry: Chapter 9 has you covered.)

Print and Kindle versions of the book can be ordered through Amazon. For a press copy of the book, contact Beth Cohen King at [email protected]

About Harry S. Margolis:

Harry S. Margolis has been practicing elder law, special needs and estate planning for more than 30 years. He is regularly listed as one of the top 100 "Super Lawyers" in Massachusetts. Margolis is a passionate advocate for seniors, individuals with special needs, and their families, answering their questions both in his practice and on-line at AskHarry.info at no charge.

Media Contact

Beth Cohen King, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

781-705-6400

SOURCE Margolis & Bloom

Related Links

http://www.margolis.com/

