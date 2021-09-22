Harry Shum Jr, NIKI, Hayley Kiyoko, and Eddie Huang Unite with Hennessy to Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

In honor of the special occasion, Hennessy's virtual celebration will bring together entertainment icons, renowned musicians, and culinary experts for captivating performances and insightful demonstrations that blend cultural traditions with modern flair. Viewers aged 21+ are invited to tune in on Thursday, September 23 rd at 9pm EST at Facebook.com/Hennessy .

Actor Harry Shum Jr will host the event and lead viewers in a celebratory X.O toast to success and achievement.

will host the event and lead viewers in a celebratory X.O toast to success and achievement. Musician NIKI and singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko will co-headline with special performances.

and singer-songwriter will co-headline with special performances. Filmmaker and restaurateur Eddie Huang will unite with close friends for a lively, educational game of Mahjong, reflecting on the history and cultural influence.

will unite with close friends for a lively, educational game of Mahjong, reflecting on the history and cultural influence. Co-founders of pioneering Asian American food brand, Omsom , will enlighten viewers on the stories and authentic flavors of favorite holiday dishes.

, will enlighten viewers on the stories and authentic flavors of favorite holiday dishes. Performances from musicians Guapdad 4000 and Bohan Phoenix , and inspired V.S.O.P and X.O cocktail demonstrations with Inga Tantisalidchai, will round out the evening's festivities.

"A Moonlight Odyssey" builds on Hennessy's longstanding commitment to celebrating Asian and Asian American Pacific Islander communities and championing their cultural identity. The event will spotlight the stories of AAPI leaders and entrepreneurs who continue to explore untraversed paths and break barriers in their pursuit of greatness, inspiring success and growth in their communities and beyond. In this spirit, Hennessy has also pledged additional funding to the brand's Unfinished Business initiative to support the continued success of small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Through the long-term program, Hennessy works with the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), among other community organizations, to provide financial and educational resources to Asian, Black and Latinx owned small businesses.

"With our Mid-Autumn Festival event, we hope to inspire discovery and enlighten viewers on the cultural traditions and customs of this important holiday," says Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "Hennessy has a deep and storied relationship with Asian and Asian American communities around the world. We are honored to continue this legacy of celebrating the special moments together and championing the cultural identity of the community."

Debuting in September, Hennessy X.O will also present the "Original Odyssey," a new digital content series that explores the influence of heritage, family traditions, and community on guiding the odyssey and defining the legacy of today's AAPI luminaries. Each episode features empowering conversations between an acclaimed icon and a family member who has inspired and shaped their path to greatness. Actor and Hennessy global ambassador Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo, Eddie Huang and his father Louis Huang, and Hayley Kiyoko and her mother Sarah Kawahara star in the three episode series on YouTube.com/HennessyUS .

To learn more and celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival with Hennessy X.O, please visit Hennessy-MidAutumn-Fest.com , Facebook.com/Hennessy , Instagram.com/HennessyUS , and YouTube.com/HennessyUS .

