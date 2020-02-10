Harry Styles to Perform for SiriusXM and Pandora in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that Harry Styles will perform for SiriusXM and Pandora on Friday, February 28 at a secret location in New York City. The intimate set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will feature Styles performing songs from his recent sophomore album, Fine Line, released via Columbia Records. The event will also include an interview with Harry Styles and The Morning Mash Up hosts Ryan Sampson, Nicole Ryan and Stanley T.

The special performance and interview will air on Saturday, February 29 at 6:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Hits1, channel 2 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

The Morning Mash Up, SiriusXM Hits 1's live daily morning show airs Monday - Friday from 6:00 am - 12:00 pm ET from the SiriusXM studios in New York City. SiriusXM Hits 1 is also home to Hits 1 in Hollywood, the live daily afternoon show hosted by Tony Fly and Symon from the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in Los Angeles.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to SiriusXM Hits 1 (channel 2) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

For more information about Harry Styles, go to www.hstyles.co.uk.

ABOUT HARRY STYLES:

Harry Styles has returned with his critically acclaimed second solo album Fine Line — his first piece of new music in two years. It's a new chapter in the story he's been building for the past ten years—a musical journey unlike any other. Styles' Fine Line, released in December 2019 on Columbia Records, achieved an array of history-making records and topped the charts at #1 in over 20 countries. The album, which features the new single "Adore You," debuted at #1 in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 with over 478,000 equivalent album units sold, making history as the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist's album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991, and was the 3rd highest debut for any artist in 2019. Harry is nominated for Best Male and Mastercard Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT AWARDS. He will kick off his world tour Love on Tour in April 2020 in support of Fine Line. Styles became an overnight sensation with the band One Direction which conquered the world, touring and scoring hits at a frantic pace, while he began to evolve as a songwriter and performer. Styles went his own way in spring 2017 when he dropped his first solo single: the double-platinum piano epic "Sign of the Times," which Rolling Stone named the Song of the Year. His self-titled debut album released in May 2017, entered the Billboard 200 at #1 and topped charts at #1 in over 55 countries. The timeless 10-track album confirmed Styles as an artist schooled in the classics, while still breaking new ground. He toured the album in 2017 and 2018 with 90 sold-out shows in over 20 countries. He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated film "Dunkirk" in July 2017, becoming the first British artist with a #1 debut single, album and film in the same year.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

