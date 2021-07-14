Harry's Announces $5M Open Minds Initiative

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harry's announced the launch of its Open Minds Initiative, a search for the next big idea that can change the state of mental health in the US. Through this project, Harry's will award the winning nonprofit $5 million to bring their idea to life over the next three years and partner with them to provide support every step of the way.

Since inception, Harry's has centered its social mission work around the issue of mental health, working closely with top organizations to drive impact in communities across the country. To date, the brand has donated more than $6M and helped over 850,000 men get the mental health care they need. This need is more important than ever – a recent survey administered by Harry's showed that 78% of consumers feel that mental health is currently in a state of crisis in the US and over 50% of consumers have struggled with their own mental health over the past year amidst the pandemic.

To continue fostering real change and connect its resources to those with the greatest need, Harry's is asking for submissions that can change the lives of those struggling with mental health issues and offer a new approach to solving the biggest problems in the space. Open to all US-based 501(c)(3) organizations, participants must fill out a Letter of Intent by September 15th. A committee of notable mental health experts including Logic (hip hop artist, author, and record producer), Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble , Daniel H. Gillison Jr. (CEO of NAMI), Jason Kander (politician, veteran, author, and attorney), and Jeff Raider (co-founder and co-CEO of Harry's), will review and announce finalists on October 10, 2021 on World Mental Health Day and a winner in early 2022. Since Harry's knows that developing proposals takes valuable time and offers no guarantee of funding, the brand will also compensate the top finalists for their work on their proposals. Ideas can approach the issue from any angle, and come from anywhere.

"We started Harry's to disrupt and innovate the men's care category and now, we'd like to do the same by rethinking how we can better support organizations focusing on men's mental health,'' said Harry's co-founder and co-CEO Jeff Raider. "We've learned so much since working with our social mission partners and realize that many organizations need more time and more money for innovation within the space. With this initiative, we hope to bring new ideas to the forefront that can have a significant impact on mental health care in the U.S."

To learn more about the Harry's Open Mind Initiative and apply, please visit openminds.harrys.com .

About Harry's

We founded Harry's because buying shaving supplies was a frustrating experience, and the products themselves were overpriced and over-designed. We saw an opportunity to create a brand that encourages guys to rethink their routines and since taking on shaving, have begun to address the same challenge across other categories in men's care, including body and hair.

At Harry's, we aim to always put our customers first, which means being readily available however and wherever they want to shop – whether that's Harrys.com or one of our retail partners – and giving to organizations that promote better mental health care for men. We set aside 1% of our sales to donate to charitable organizations that share our ambition to bring quality mental health care to men everywhere. Our goal is to provide 1.5 million men with mental health care access by 2024.

We built Harry's as a brand for guys who want to carve out their own path. At the heart of our mission is a belief in creating things people like more. For more information on Harry's, please visit https://www.harrys.com/en/us .

