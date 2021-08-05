Hart EMC Chooses CenturionCARES To Provide Cloud-Based IVR Services

OLDSMAR, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Electric Membership Cooperative has been proudly serving its 35,000 utility members in Northeast Georgia since the 1930's. With superior member service as a top priority, they have selected the CARES Cloud Platform from Tampa-based CenturionCARES, Inc. and its hosted Utility Payment IVR platform for their member self-service payment system. Hart becomes the latest of several utility co-ops that have chosen the CARES Cloud IVR to deliver exceptional, cost-effective member experiences.

Offering members an easy-to-use option for bill payments and account inquiries, the CARES IVR will reduce call volume and wait times while giving members the convenience of round-the-clock access. Russell Shirley, Senior VP of Technical Services at Hart EMC, said "CARES IVR will deliver a first-class member experience by allowing 24/7 payments and inquiries over the phone". He also noted that implementation of the Cloud service was "excellent", and CenturionCARES' expertise made the process "very easy". Hart EMC is looking forward to a significant cost savings as well, with a target of processing 95% of all payments through the CARES IVR by year's end.

"We greatly appreciate the opportunity to enhance the service experience for the members of Hart EMC", said Kirk Wormington, CenturionCARES President/CEO. "We are committed to making world-class services accessible and affordable to communities like Hartwell both today and for many years to come."

About CenturionCARES, Inc.

Founded in 1981 as a systems integrator, the past three decades has seen CenturionCARES evolve as a sole-source designer and manufacturer of Omni-channel Cloud and Premise based Contact Center Platforms, featuring CARES ACD, CARES IVR and CARES FLEX (Remote Agent) solutions. CARES platforms seamlessly integrate with any existing back-end systems to maximize investment while establishing a new standard in customer experience and data analytics. CARES is designed and built through customer service expertise with a goal to make superior service easy to deploy and intuitive to use.

