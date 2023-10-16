Hart Energy Announces 2023 Oil and Gas Investor's Forty Under 40 Honorees

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy proudly announces honorees for Oil and Gas Investor's 2023 Forty Under 40 recognition program. This prestigious annual process began in 2016 and attracts strong support from the petroleum industry and the financial community. Honorees traditionally span varied organizations and disciplines: investment banks, oil and gas producers, midstream operators, service companies, and technology providers with responsibilities for management, acquisitions and divestitures, law, finance, and more.

Qualified individuals were nominated by peers, colleagues, or superiors in an open submission process. All are recognized for proven leadership and positive impact on their respective organizations. These role models demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem-solving, leadership, and community involvement.

As in years past, video interviews and other special features with these individuals will be posted to HartEnergy.com. Editorial profiles of each honoree will also appear in a special supplement to Oil and Gas Investor.

The 2023 honorees for Oil and Gas Investor's Forty Under 40 program are (alphabetically by surname):

Shelly Albrecht, Vice President of Land, Avant Natural Resources

Bailey Donovan Allen, Vice President, Strategic Marketing, Chemicals, ChampionX

Matt Autry, President, Oil & Gas, Valor

Jillian Boldin, Director of Marketing & Optimization, DT Midstream

Jeff Cook, Vice President of Exploration, Continental Resources

Zach Davis, Executive Vice President & CFO, Cheniere Energy

Syed Fahim, Global ESG Lead, SLB

Sean Fitzgerald, Partner, Boomtown Oil

Lehne S. George, Geoscience Manager, Marcellus Business Unit, Chesapeake Energy

Jacqueline Gerst, Vice President of Storage, Carbonvert Inc.

Travis Hancock, Co-Founder & Partner, Octagon Energy Partners; CFO, EnerVest Ltd.

Ryan Hannemann, Portfolio Manager, Marathon Oil Co.

Clayton J. Hewett, COO, Cardinal Midstream Partners

Chris Hogan, Founding Partner, Hogan Thompson Schuelke LLP

Joshua Holt, Co-Founder, CTO, WellDatabase

Mathew Jarvis, CEO, Dark Horse Metals/Apex Capital Resources

Patrick K. Johnson, Partner, Bracewell LLP

Jody Jordan, Vice President of Business Development, Brazos Midstream

Basak Kurtoglu, Managing Director and Head of Technical, Quantum Capital Group

Robert M. Lee, CEO & Co-Founder, Dragos

James Liu, Managing Director, Wincoram Asset Management

Daniel S. Lupus, Senior Vice President - Acquisitions & Divestitures, Hilcorp

Shannon Manner, Vice President, Business Development, Noble Royalties

Jonathon W. McCartney, Senior Vice President, Land & Legal, Double Eagle Natural Resources

Siddarth Misra, Associate Professor, Texas A&M University

Jackie Palmer, CEO, GeoVision; President, DataLog

Yogashri Pradhan, Reservoir Engineer, Coterra

Shaun Prestridge, Vice President, Planning & Budgeting, LLOG Exploration

Brittany Raiford, Director, Investor Relations, Southwestern Energy

Brett Schellenberg, Vice President, Digital Solutions, Nabors Industries

Maryam Schellstede, COO, University Lands

Ethan Shoemaker, Investment Partner & Head of Infrastructure Credit, Orion Infrastructure Capital

Carolina Sierra, Director, Technical, First Reserve

Aaron Smith, Vice President, Engineering, Circle S

Brendan Smith, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, SeekOps Inc.

Ryan Springmeyer, CFO, Tap Rock Resources

Andrew Stopka, Director, Engineering & Rig Construction, Patterson-UTI

Janice Tran, Co-Founder & CEO, Kanin Energy

Matthew Vining, CEO, Navigator CO2,

Caleb Weatherl, CEO, Garrison Energy

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights, and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize, and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Contact:

Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, [email protected], 713.260.4621

Damon Vance, Senior Vice President, Marketing, [email protected], 713.260.4627

SOURCE Hart Energy Publishing