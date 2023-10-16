Hart Energy Announces 2023 Oil and Gas Investor's Forty Under 40 Honorees
16 Oct, 2023, 13:14 ET
HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy proudly announces honorees for Oil and Gas Investor's 2023 Forty Under 40 recognition program. This prestigious annual process began in 2016 and attracts strong support from the petroleum industry and the financial community. Honorees traditionally span varied organizations and disciplines: investment banks, oil and gas producers, midstream operators, service companies, and technology providers with responsibilities for management, acquisitions and divestitures, law, finance, and more.
Qualified individuals were nominated by peers, colleagues, or superiors in an open submission process. All are recognized for proven leadership and positive impact on their respective organizations. These role models demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem-solving, leadership, and community involvement.
As in years past, video interviews and other special features with these individuals will be posted to HartEnergy.com. Editorial profiles of each honoree will also appear in a special supplement to Oil and Gas Investor.
The 2023 honorees for Oil and Gas Investor's Forty Under 40 program are (alphabetically by surname):
Shelly Albrecht, Vice President of Land, Avant Natural Resources
Bailey Donovan Allen, Vice President, Strategic Marketing, Chemicals, ChampionX
Matt Autry, President, Oil & Gas, Valor
Jillian Boldin, Director of Marketing & Optimization, DT Midstream
Jeff Cook, Vice President of Exploration, Continental Resources
Zach Davis, Executive Vice President & CFO, Cheniere Energy
Syed Fahim, Global ESG Lead, SLB
Sean Fitzgerald, Partner, Boomtown Oil
Lehne S. George, Geoscience Manager, Marcellus Business Unit, Chesapeake Energy
Jacqueline Gerst, Vice President of Storage, Carbonvert Inc.
Travis Hancock, Co-Founder & Partner, Octagon Energy Partners; CFO, EnerVest Ltd.
Ryan Hannemann, Portfolio Manager, Marathon Oil Co.
Clayton J. Hewett, COO, Cardinal Midstream Partners
Chris Hogan, Founding Partner, Hogan Thompson Schuelke LLP
Joshua Holt, Co-Founder, CTO, WellDatabase
Mathew Jarvis, CEO, Dark Horse Metals/Apex Capital Resources
Patrick K. Johnson, Partner, Bracewell LLP
Jody Jordan, Vice President of Business Development, Brazos Midstream
Basak Kurtoglu, Managing Director and Head of Technical, Quantum Capital Group
Robert M. Lee, CEO & Co-Founder, Dragos
James Liu, Managing Director, Wincoram Asset Management
Daniel S. Lupus, Senior Vice President - Acquisitions & Divestitures, Hilcorp
Shannon Manner, Vice President, Business Development, Noble Royalties
Jonathon W. McCartney, Senior Vice President, Land & Legal, Double Eagle Natural Resources
Siddarth Misra, Associate Professor, Texas A&M University
Jackie Palmer, CEO, GeoVision; President, DataLog
Yogashri Pradhan, Reservoir Engineer, Coterra
Shaun Prestridge, Vice President, Planning & Budgeting, LLOG Exploration
Brittany Raiford, Director, Investor Relations, Southwestern Energy
Brett Schellenberg, Vice President, Digital Solutions, Nabors Industries
Maryam Schellstede, COO, University Lands
Ethan Shoemaker, Investment Partner & Head of Infrastructure Credit, Orion Infrastructure Capital
Carolina Sierra, Director, Technical, First Reserve
Aaron Smith, Vice President, Engineering, Circle S
Brendan Smith, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, SeekOps Inc.
Ryan Springmeyer, CFO, Tap Rock Resources
Andrew Stopka, Director, Engineering & Rig Construction, Patterson-UTI
Janice Tran, Co-Founder & CEO, Kanin Energy
Matthew Vining, CEO, Navigator CO2,
Caleb Weatherl, CEO, Garrison Energy
About Hart Energy
Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights, and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize, and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.
Contact:
Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, [email protected], 713.260.4621
Damon Vance, Senior Vice President, Marketing, [email protected], 713.260.4627
