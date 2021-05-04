Hart Energy Announces E&P's '40 Under Forty' Honorees for 2021

HOUSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy proudly announces the honorees for E&P's 2021 "40 Under Forty" recognition program for technology innovators. Those being honored range from engineers to company founders, from sales representatives to chief scientists, and they represent a broad array of organizations, from oil and gas producers, service companies and technology providers to industry associations.

Qualified individuals who demonstrated workplace leadership were nominated by their peers, colleagues or superiors in an open process. All are being recognized for their positive impact on and significant individual technological contributions to their organizations.

Hart Energy, a global information provider to the industry, also announces Dr. Scott W. Tinker as the recipient of its special "Energy Leadership" award. He is being recognized for his influential writing, speaking, and documentary production and appearances, which advance understanding of resource development and the world's energy needs. Dr. Tinker serves as Director of the 250-person Bureau of Economic Geology, the State Geologist of Texas, and a professor holding the Edwin Allday Endowed Chair in the Jackson School of Geosciences at The University of Texas at Austin.

The honorees for E&P's "40 Under Forty" recognition program are (alphabetically by company):

Joe McKie , CEO of Alamo Pressure Pumping

, CEO of Alamo Pressure Pumping Lillian Comegys Jones , Geophysicist III with Apache Corp.

, Geophysicist III with Apache Corp. Shahram Farhadi , CTO, Industrial AI, with Beyond Limits

, CTO, Industrial AI, with Beyond Limits Jonathan Martin , President and COO of Black Mamba Rod Lift

, President and COO of Black Mamba Rod Lift Xukai Shen , Geophysicist with BP America

, Geophysicist with BP America Max Bran Nikolaev , Vice President of Energy with CARBO

, Vice President of Energy with CARBO David C. Johnson , Sr. Operations Engineer with Chief Oil & Gas LLC

, Sr. Operations Engineer with Chief Oil & Gas LLC Brett Chell , President, CEO and Co-Founder of Cold Bore Technology

, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Cold Bore Technology Kyle Haustveit , Geoscience Manager with Devon Energy

, Geoscience Manager with Devon Energy Molly Determan , COO of the Energy Workforce & Technology Council

, COO of the Energy Workforce & Technology Council Camilo Mejia , Founding CEO of Enovate Upstream

, Founding CEO of Enovate Upstream Nitish Mittal , Senior Research Engineer with Exxon Mobil

, Senior Research Engineer with Exxon Mobil Jorgen Bruntveit , CTO and COO with FourPhase

, CTO and COO with FourPhase Clay Hebert , Regional Director, West Operations, with H&P

, Regional Director, West Operations, with H&P Jim Shaw , President & COO of Land Information Services LLC

President & COO of Land Information Services LLC Daniel "Dan" Williams , Subsea Technical Sales with Master Flo Valve Inc.

, Subsea Technical Sales with Master Flo Valve Inc. Chad A. Lavender , VP of Water Treatment with Mustang Extreme Environmental Services

, VP of Water Treatment with Mustang Extreme Environmental Services Ahmed Amer , Digital Solutions Product Line Director with Newpark Fluids Systems

, Digital Solutions Product Line Director with Newpark Fluids Systems Colt Ables , Coiled Tubing and Nitrogen Technical Sales Representative with NOV

, Coiled Tubing and Nitrogen Technical Sales Representative with NOV Nancy Zakhour , Well Design Lead with Occidental

, Well Design Lead with Occidental Katy (Holst) Dickson , VP of Technology with Patterson-UTI Drilling Co.

, VP of Technology with Patterson-UTI Drilling Co. Jocelyn McMinn , Product Manager of Peloton Frac with Peloton

, Product Manager of Peloton Frac with Peloton Troy Ruths , Founder & CEO of Petro.ai

, Founder & CEO of Petro.ai Jorel Lopes Rodrigues dos Anjos , Performance and Efficiency Sectorial Manager with Petrobras

, Performance and Efficiency Sectorial Manager with Petrobras Blake Thomson , Engineering Analyst with Pioneer Natural Resources

, Engineering Analyst with Pioneer Natural Resources Brian Dorfman , VP Operations with PropX

, VP Operations with PropX Erica Coenen , Vice President Operations and Chief Scientist with Reveal Energy Services

, Vice President Operations and Chief Scientist with Reveal Energy Services Mitchell Winnick , President & CEO of REV Energy Services LLC

, President & CEO of REV Energy Services LLC Abdulaziz S. Al-Qasim , Champion of CCUS/EOR with Saudi Aramco

, Champion of CCUS/EOR with Saudi Aramco Mervin Ekpen Azeta , Business Line Product & Service Delivery Manager with Schlumberger

, Business Line Product & Service Delivery Manager with Schlumberger Panagiotis "Panos" Dalamarinis , Completions Manager with Seismos Inc.

, Completions Manager with Seismos Inc. Sanda Baciu , Head of Compression Portfolio, Technology Innovation Dept., with Siemens Energy

, Head of Compression Portfolio, Technology Innovation Dept., with Siemens Energy Michael Incerto , Senior Vice President, Water Resources, with Solaris Water

, Senior Vice President, Water Resources, with Artem Khasanov , QHSE Testing Laboratory Team Leader with TGT Oilfield Services

, QHSE Testing Laboratory Team Leader with TGT Oilfield Services Brandon Hinderliter , R&D Engineer Supervisor with US Well Services

, R&D Engineer Supervisor with US Well Services Abby Strickland Ballard , Senior Data Engineer with Validus Energy

, Senior Data Engineer with Validus Energy Nathan Ough , President and CEO of VoltaGrid LLC

, President and CEO of VoltaGrid LLC Jason Long , Co-CEO & COO for WaterBridge Operating LLC

, Co-CEO & COO for WaterBridge Operating LLC Jessica Iriarte , Data Science Manager with Well Data Labs

, Data Science Manager with Well Data Labs Caleb Hurd , Applications Engineering Manager, with Zeeco Inc.

