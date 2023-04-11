Hart Energy Expands Editorial Coverage of Public and Private Energy Sectors Naming Patrick McGee Senior Editor, Energy Finance

HOUSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy today announced the appointment of Patrick McGee as the new Senior Editor covering the energy sector across public and private markets in North America and beyond through its expansive multi-channel content network, including online at HartEnergy.com, at events with Hart Energy LIVE, and in the flagship magazine, Oil and Gas Investor.

A seasoned and skilled journalist and communications specialist, McGee joins Hart Energy after working as a regular freelancer for The New York Times and as a communications manager at the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. McGee was a longtime reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and at several newspapers in the Boston area.

He served as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador and as a tank commander in the Army.

As the Senior Editor, Energy Finance at Hart Energy, McGee will lead finance coverage of the shale and offshore sectors, tracking the dollars in capital markets, dividends, buybacks, federal incentives, deal-making trends and much more.

"Patrick brings in-depth experience that will boost our industry-leading coverage of the shale and offshore energy sectors in North America and beyond," said Jordan Blum, Hart Energy Editorial Director. "His expertise essentially will follow the dollars, showing readers exactly how funds are flowing and how investment strategies are evolving."

Hart Energy encourages all energy-related companies to be included in coverage online, in newsletters, in video series, and in print by sharing announcements, news releases, products reports or other information with the editorial staff at [email protected].

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Contact:

Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, [email protected], 713.260.4621

SOURCE Hart Energy; Oil and Gas Investor