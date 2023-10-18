Hart Energy honors Hall of Fame industry pioneers and the Agents of Change in Energy (ACEs)

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 50th anniversary celebration in 2023, Hart Energy is proud to announce the inaugural classes of Hart Energy's Hall of Fame and Agents of Change in Energy (ACEs).

Hart Energy will honor 50 Hall of Famers such as legendary oil well firefighter "Red" Adair, the father of fracking George P. Mitchell, and living legends including pipeline magnate Richard Kinder. The night will also recognize 20 ACEs, such as Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer of Occidental Petroleum, whose impacts are making positive changes for how we power the world now and into the future.

The honorees include leading oil and gas executives, legendary wildcatters, finance leaders, pioneering geologists and much more.

Hart Energy will host a December 5th celebration in Houston to commemorate its 50th anniversary and to recognize the honorees. The event will feature a fireside chat program including Hall of Famer Harold Hamm, Executive Chairman of Continental Resources and will be emceed by ACE honoree Dan Pickering, of Pickering Energy Partners.

Hart Energy also will publish a special 13th edition of its flagship Oil and Gas Investor digital and print magazine at the beginning of December, profiling Hall of Fame inductees and ACEs, documenting the energy sector's major milestones over the past half century and highlighting key leaders and innovative technologies driving future growth. The Hall of Fame features will also be highlighted on HartEnergy.com.

Each subsequent year Hart Energy will add to its Hall of Fame and ACEs classes and nominations are encouraged.

Without further ado, the inaugural Hall of Fame class (in alphabetical order with the company they are best associated with):

Paul "Red" Adair, The Red Adair Company

Robert Allison, Anadarko Petroleum

Bill Armstrong , Armstrong Oil & Gas

, Armstrong Oil & Gas Bill Barrett , Barrett Resources

Barrett Bud Brigham , Brigham Exploration

Brigham Bill Britain , EnergyNet

, EnergyNet Stephen Chazen , Occidental Petroleum

Dan Duncan , Enterprise Products Partners

, Enterprise Products Partners Archie Dunham , ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Joe B. Foster , Newfield Exploration

, Newfield Leslie Haines , Hart Energy

Michel Halbouty , Halbouty Energy

Halbouty Harold Hamm , Continental Resources

Hans Helmerich , Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich Ken Hersh , NGP Energy Capital

NGP Jeffery Hildebrand , Hilcorp Energy

Hilcorp The Hunt family, Hunt Oil/Petro-Hunt

Ronnie Irani , RKI Exploration

RKI Richard Kinder , Kinder Morgan

, Alden "Doc" Laborde , Ocean Drilling and Exploration Co.

Laborde David Lesar , Halliburton / CenterPoint Energy

Halliburton CenterPoint Rodney Lewis , Lewis Energy

, Lewis Energy Aubrey McClendon , Chesapeake Energy

Curtis Mewbourne , Mewbourne Oil Co.

Mewbourne David Miller , Gary Peterson , Martin Phillips , Robert Zorich , EnCap Investments

, , , EnCap George Mitchell , Mitchell Energy

, Mitchell Energy James " Jim Bob " Moffett , Freeport-McMorRan

" Moffett Freeport-McMorRan Rick Muncrief , Devon Energy

Jim Musselman , Kosmos Energy

Kosmos J . Larry Nichols , Devon Energy

Mark Papa, EOG Resources

Tom Petrie , Jim Parkman , Petrie Parkman & Co.

Parkman T . Boone Pickens , BP Capital Management

Boone Pickens Raymond Plank , Apache Corp.

, Apache Corp. Lee Raymond , Exxon Mobil

, Exxon Mobil Scott Rees, Netherland , Sewell & Associates

Sewell Scott Sheffield , Pioneer Natural Resources

, Pioneer Natural Resources Bob Simpson, XTO Energy

George Solich , Cordillera Energy

Mohamed Soliman , Halliburton

Halliburton Charif Souki , Cheniere Energy/Tellurian

Cheniere Autry Stephens , Endeavor Energy Resources

Dick Stoneburner , Petrohawk Energy/ Tamboran Resources

Petrohawk Tamboran Kelcy Warren, Energy Transfer

Floyd Wilson , Petrohawk Energy

, Petrohawk Irene Wischer , Panhandle Producing Co.

John A. Yates , Yates Petroleum

, Yates Petroleum Daniel Yergin , Cambridge Energy Research Association/S& P Global

P Cindy Yeilding , BP

Bill Zagorski , Range Resources

The inaugural Agents of Change in Energy (ACEs) are:

Jesse Arenivas , EnLink Midstream

, EnLink Midstream Allyson Anderson Book , Baker Hughes

Skye Callantine , Validus Energy

Validus Cody Campbell , John Sellers , Double Eagle Energy

, , Double Eagle Energy Lyndal Cissell , SLB

SLB Kimberly Dang , Kinder Morgan

Ben Dell , Kimmeridge

, Kimmeridge Tim Duncan , Talos Energy

, Talos Will Hickey , James Walter , Permian Resources

, , Permian Resources Vicki Hollub , Occidental Petroleum

Chris Kalnin , BKV Corp.

BKV Chris Kendall , Denbury

, Denbury Reg Manhas , Lapis Energy

Nicholas O'Grady , Northern Oil and Gas

Dan Pickering , Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Toby, Daniel, Derek and Ryan Rice , Rice Energy/Rice Investment Group

, Rice Energy/Rice Investment Group Vanessa Ryan , Chevron

, Chevron Ryan Sitton , Pinnacle

Chris Wright , Liberty Energy

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights, and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize, and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Contact:

Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, [email protected], 713.260.4621

Hall of Fame Promotions:

Rob Cravaritis, Chief Revenue Officer, [email protected], 713.260.1063

SOURCE Hart Energy Publishing