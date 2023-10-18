Hart Energy honors Hall of Fame industry pioneers and the Agents of Change in Energy (ACEs)
18 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET
HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 50th anniversary celebration in 2023, Hart Energy is proud to announce the inaugural classes of Hart Energy's Hall of Fame and Agents of Change in Energy (ACEs).
Hart Energy will honor 50 Hall of Famers such as legendary oil well firefighter "Red" Adair, the father of fracking George P. Mitchell, and living legends including pipeline magnate Richard Kinder. The night will also recognize 20 ACEs, such as Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer of Occidental Petroleum, whose impacts are making positive changes for how we power the world now and into the future.
The honorees include leading oil and gas executives, legendary wildcatters, finance leaders, pioneering geologists and much more.
Hart Energy will host a December 5th celebration in Houston to commemorate its 50th anniversary and to recognize the honorees. The event will feature a fireside chat program including Hall of Famer Harold Hamm, Executive Chairman of Continental Resources and will be emceed by ACE honoree Dan Pickering, of Pickering Energy Partners.
Hart Energy also will publish a special 13th edition of its flagship Oil and Gas Investor digital and print magazine at the beginning of December, profiling Hall of Fame inductees and ACEs, documenting the energy sector's major milestones over the past half century and highlighting key leaders and innovative technologies driving future growth. The Hall of Fame features will also be highlighted on HartEnergy.com.
Each subsequent year Hart Energy will add to its Hall of Fame and ACEs classes and nominations are encouraged.
Without further ado, the inaugural Hall of Fame class (in alphabetical order with the company they are best associated with):
- Paul "Red" Adair, The Red Adair Company
- Robert Allison, Anadarko Petroleum
- Bill Armstrong, Armstrong Oil & Gas
- Bill Barrett, Barrett Resources
- Bud Brigham, Brigham Exploration
- Bill Britain, EnergyNet
- Stephen Chazen, Occidental Petroleum
- Dan Duncan, Enterprise Products Partners
- Archie Dunham, ConocoPhillips
- Joe B. Foster, Newfield Exploration
- Leslie Haines, Hart Energy
- Michel Halbouty, Halbouty Energy
- Harold Hamm, Continental Resources
- Hans Helmerich, Helmerich & Payne
- Ken Hersh, NGP Energy Capital
- Jeffery Hildebrand, Hilcorp Energy
- The Hunt family, Hunt Oil/Petro-Hunt
- Ronnie Irani, RKI Exploration
- Richard Kinder, Kinder Morgan
- Alden "Doc" Laborde, Ocean Drilling and Exploration Co.
- David Lesar, Halliburton/CenterPoint Energy
- Rodney Lewis, Lewis Energy
- Aubrey McClendon, Chesapeake Energy
- Curtis Mewbourne, Mewbourne Oil Co.
- David Miller, Gary Peterson, Martin Phillips, Robert Zorich, EnCap Investments
- George Mitchell, Mitchell Energy
- James "Jim Bob" Moffett, Freeport-McMorRan
- Rick Muncrief, Devon Energy
- Jim Musselman, Kosmos Energy
- J. Larry Nichols, Devon Energy
- Mark Papa, EOG Resources
- Tom Petrie, Jim Parkman, Petrie Parkman & Co.
- T. Boone Pickens, BP Capital Management
- Raymond Plank, Apache Corp.
- Lee Raymond, Exxon Mobil
- Scott Rees, Netherland, Sewell & Associates
- Scott Sheffield, Pioneer Natural Resources
- Bob Simpson, XTO Energy
- George Solich, Cordillera Energy
- Mohamed Soliman, Halliburton
- Charif Souki, Cheniere Energy/Tellurian
- Autry Stephens, Endeavor Energy Resources
- Dick Stoneburner, Petrohawk Energy/Tamboran Resources
- Kelcy Warren, Energy Transfer
- Floyd Wilson, Petrohawk Energy
- Irene Wischer, Panhandle Producing Co.
- John A. Yates, Yates Petroleum
- Daniel Yergin, Cambridge Energy Research Association/S&P Global
- Cindy Yeilding, BP
- Bill Zagorski, Range Resources
The inaugural Agents of Change in Energy (ACEs) are:
- Jesse Arenivas, EnLink Midstream
- Allyson Anderson Book, Baker Hughes
- Skye Callantine, Validus Energy
- Cody Campbell, John Sellers, Double Eagle Energy
- Lyndal Cissell, SLB
- Kimberly Dang, Kinder Morgan
- Ben Dell, Kimmeridge
- Tim Duncan, Talos Energy
- Will Hickey, James Walter, Permian Resources
- Vicki Hollub, Occidental Petroleum
- Chris Kalnin, BKV Corp.
- Chris Kendall, Denbury
- Reg Manhas, Lapis Energy
- Nicholas O'Grady, Northern Oil and Gas
- Dan Pickering, Pickering Energy Partners
- Toby, Daniel, Derek and Ryan Rice, Rice Energy/Rice Investment Group
- Vanessa Ryan, Chevron
- Ryan Sitton, Pinnacle
- Chris Wright, Liberty Energy
About Hart Energy
Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights, and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize, and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.
Contact:
Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, [email protected], 713.260.4621
Hall of Fame Promotions:
Rob Cravaritis, Chief Revenue Officer, [email protected], 713.260.1063
SOURCE Hart Energy Publishing
Share this article