Hart Energy Recognizes Veterans' Influence

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy's inaugural "25 Impactful Veterans in Energy" program honored veterans in the oil and gas industry and two special guests in a recognition luncheon on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Houston's Marriott Marquis hotel.

"The Veterans In Energy Luncheon gathered industry pacesetters who have paved new paths for our nation, industry and the next generation," said Kevin Holmes, Publisher of Oil and Gas Investor. "We are honored to spotlight these veterans and industry influencers."

The 2019 'class' of energy-industry veterans included women and men who served in the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy as well as National Guard contingents. Their oilfield careers and experiences ranged from staff roles and field managers to executives and C-suite leaders.

Attendees enjoyed lively presentations from Pete Hegseth, outspoken veteran's advocate and a Fox News co-host, and from Staff Sgt. David Bellavia (U.S. Army, ret'd), the Iraq war's only living recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor.

An enthusiastic crowd showered appreciation on these honorees after watching a tribute video, which briefly summarized each one's career and continued involvement in other military veterans' lives. The honorees included:

Raymond Amador , Tech-Fab, U.S. Army

, Tech-Fab, Chris Bentley , Bellatorum Resources, U.S. Marine Corps

, Bellatorum Resources, John Boerstler , Combined Arms, U.S. Marine Corps

, Combined Arms, Tim Butts , Continental Resources, U.S. Army

, Continental Resources, Ryan Deaderick , Greylock Energy, U.S. Army

, Greylock Energy, Phillip Dunning , Enverus, U.S. Army

, Enverus, Patrick Finney , Chesapeake Energy, U.S. Army National Guard

, Chesapeake Energy, Ann Fox , Nine Energy Services, U.S. Marine Corps

, Nine Energy Services, Mia Garcia , NextOp, U.S. Marine Corps

, NextOp, Brandon Griess , Monadnock Resources, U.S. Army

, Monadnock Resources, Scott Gromer , Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, U.S. Army

, Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, Alan Livingston , Sooner Offshore, U.S. Army

, Sooner Offshore, James Manatt , Thrust Energy, U.S. Army

, Thrust Energy, Pree Newton , BP, U.S. Air Force

, BP, Bridget Nunmaker , Chevron, U.S. Army

, Chevron, Jamie Peace , Total Sand Solution, U.S. Marine Corps

, Total Sand Solution, Tom Petrie , Petrie Partners, U.S. Army

, Petrie Partners, Bud Rains , Williams, U.S. Marine Corps

, Williams, John Robertson , Absolute Noise Control, U.S. Army

, Absolute Noise Control, Scott Rowe , Flowserve, U.S. Army

, Flowserve, Stephanie Sickler , Jost Energy, U.S. Navy

, Jost Energy, Chip Stillwell , G.A.S Unlimited, U.S. Navy

, G.A.S Unlimited, Todd Taylor , Horn Solutions, U.S. Marine Corps

, Horn Solutions, Nick Tran , Schlumberger, U.S. Army

, Schlumberger, Sharon Wu Nitsche , Baker Hughes, U.S. Army/National Guard

Nominations are being accepted now for the 2020 "25 Impactful Veterans in Energy" program. For more information, visit the web site at ImpactfulVeteransInEnergy.com .

About Hart Energy

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor, E&P and Midstream Business); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and a range of research and consulting services. For information, visit hartenergy.com.

Contact: Kate Clark

tel +1.713.260.4657

SOURCE Hart Energy

Related Links

https://www.hartenergy.com

