HART HOWERTON 2025 TRAVEL FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global design firm, Hart Howerton, is pleased to announce its 2025 Travel Fellowship Program. Open to undergraduate and graduate students in planning, architecture, landscape architecture, urban design and interior design, Hart Howerton's Fellowship program offers students the advantages of professional office experience, collaborative interdisciplinary design, and global travel and research. Fellows receive competitive compensation during their internship and a generous stipend for housing assistance along with living and travel support.

Named by Architectural Digest as one of the Fellowship programs paving the way for the future of architecture, the program is open to students who will be entering their final year of study in September 2025 and provides an opportunity for Fellows to pursue a research topic of their choice along with a professional internship in Hart Howerton's New York or San Francisco office.

"Year by year, the energy, enthusiasm and quality of research from each class of Hart Howerton Fellows has been extraordinary," stated Hart Howerton Chairman, David Howerton. "It is exciting to foster and see the next generation of design thinking at work."

Past research topics have included a diverse range of research topics such as urban food networks, green roof applications, and coastal resiliency strategies, among others. Fellows have also gone on to pursue their research professionally and present their topics in public forums such as TED talks (Michael Murphy: Architecture that's built to heal | TED Talk | TED.com).

Interested students can access the application on Hart Howerton's website, www.harthowerton.com. The deadline to apply is January 20, 2025 and a short list of up to 10 students will be interviewed by telephone or in person before the final selection is complete. Awarded Fellows will be announced in March 2025 and the program officially commences late May/early June, with completion prior to the start of their fall 2025 semester.

For more information and to access the application, please visit http://www.harthowerton.com/fellowship/.

About Hart Howerton

Headquartered in New York and San Francisco, Hart Howerton's practice is designing complete environments – exceptional buildings, communities, and places – in special situations where a unique historic or natural environment requires an especially thoughtful and innovative solution. The firm applies an interdisciplinary approach to master planning, architecture, and landscape design to create value for their clients, helping them achieve the full potential of their vision and their land assets.

