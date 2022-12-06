Hart Medical Equipment Names New Vice President of Operations

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5, 2022, Matt Wagenhauser was named Vice President of Operations of Hart Medical Equipment, with 23 locations in Michigan and Ohio, and serving patients nationwide via their ecommerce platform.

Matt, a veteran of both the healthcare and DME industries, with over two decades of healthcare management and business development, joined Hart from his latest role as Associate Vice President with ProMedica Physician Group in Toledo, Ohio.

"Matt makes an excellent addition to the team, providing the additional strength and extensive experience needed as we continue to prepare for an outcome-based future in healthcare," said Allen Hunt, Hart's president.

As vice president, Matt will provide leadership and vision for the continuous improvement of business operations and patient care, positioning Hart to achieve its strategic objectives, including both organic and inorganic growth as well as innovative new services aligned to meet the needs of our health system partners.

Matt, an Ohio native, has deep ties to the community and extensive business relations; his office will be headquartered in Ohio.

Hart has shared ownership by Henry Ford Health, McLaren Health Care, Ascension Genesys Hospital, Blanchard Valley Health System, Wood County Hospital, and The Bellevue Hospital.

SOURCE Hart Medical Equipment