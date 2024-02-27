Hart Print expands to U.S. east coast with opening of third facility

News provided by

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

27 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

LUXEMBOURG , Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Print, leader in digital printing on aluminum cans in North America and a subsidiary of Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP), is bringing more printing power to the U.S. East Coast with the opening of its third production facility in Elkton, Maryland. Hart Print is aiming to increase its annual printing capacity by at least 100 million cans, or 66 percent of its current capacity, with the addition of the Elkton site.

"We're combining our new state-of-the-art facility with AMP's pasteurization-ready cans, which are perfectly suited for digital printing," notes JP Paradis, Hart Print co-founder and co-CEO. "No other digital printing service provider in our market is even close to offering services of this quality."

The Elkton site was built from the ground up to accommodate three Hinterkopf D360 digital printers with room to grow. These cutting-edge machines produce 1800 dpi magazine photo quality graphics directly on aluminum cans, offering a printing range of more than 95 percent of the color spectrum.

Hart Print co-founder and co-CEO Stephanie Hart adds: "This expansion unlocks easy access to cans for the massive number of beverage providers in the Northeast of the US. We're proud to bring our customizable service closer to our East Coast customers to help bring down shipping costs."

With an increased print capacity comes more flexibility for the company, giving it the freedom to accept larger orders quickly while also respecting Hart Print's traditional smaller-scale customer base. Hart Print has actively prepared for the opening of its Elkton site for months. Production, design and tech specialists were trained at the company's Montreal and Chicago facilities since last summer.

"Not only are we working with the best tech in the industry, but we've been trained by a team of industry experts," says David Goldscher, General Manager of Hart Print Elkton. "While our facility is brand new, our people know digital printing on cans inside-out."

For more information about Hart Print and its flexible digital printing offering, please visit www.hartprint.com.

Notes to the editor

About Hart Print

Based in Montreal, Canada, Hart Print was founded in 2018 by three MBA graduates with a mission to provide flexible high-quality digital printing service to customers on aluminum cans. Creativity, brand visibility, speed and sustainability are at the core of what we do. Customers can benefit from unlimited colors and just-in-time delivery, all with 100% recyclable material and no minimum order quantities. Hart Print's range of services include short production runs, design support, logistics and consulting. At Hart Print we're all about supporting different styles and tastes, with our motto "if you can we can".

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing 6,300 employees and having sales of $4.8 billion in 2023.

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

