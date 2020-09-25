Harte Hanks Hires Digital Agency Veteran and Entrepreneur Drew Rayman To Lead New DTC & eCommerce Offering

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, a global, behavior-driven customer experience (CX) company, announced today that it has named Drew Rayman to the newly created role of Managing Director, eCommerce. Rayman will launch, develop and oversee the new Harte Hanks DTC & eCommerce offering, a set of capabilities including eCommerce and the ability to launch direct-to-consumer brands -- inclusive of branding, data strategy, marketing, fulfillment and customer service -- for companies large and small.

"Drew is a passionate marketer whose ability to continually stay at the forefront of the opportunities created by tech disruption and shifts in consumer behavior is almost prescient. He has launched, grown and sold successful tech-driven marketing companies and founded his own DTC brand. He will be instrumental in our push towards customer-centric commerce," said Andrew Benett, Executive Chairman and CEO, Harte Hanks. "I'm incredibly excited to have him shape and build an exceptional offering for us in the eCommerce and DTC space."

For more than 25 years, Rayman has helped the world's leading brands unleash their potential by fostering deeper connections to their customers and incorporating digital experiences into the core of their operations. A digital agency veteran, he's worked with many of the world's largest companies, including Google, Facebook, eBay, Boeing, BlackRock, HP, Microsoft, Zoetis, Duncan Hines, Snyders Lance, Campbells Soup, Prudential, and many others.

A successful entrepreneur, Rayman has also built and sold two agencies. In 2011, Rayman founded Tenthwave Digital, a tech-driven marketing agency that was acquired by Wire Stone and became part of Accenture Interactive. For seven years, Rayman held roles including Managing Partner of Tenthwave Digital and Chief Marketing Officer of Wire Stone. Prior to this, Drew founded i33 communications, one of the first digital agencies focused on the intersection of creative and technology, which he ultimately sold to 360i. Rayman is also the cofounder of Ben Lido, a DTC travel kit brand.

"Harte Hanks has an incredible combination of assets – strategic services backed by a very powerful cultural radar, exceptional analytics, award-winning marketing services, creative, fulfillment and modern customer care. Their proprietary Behavioral and Discoverability Index offers best-in-class optimization of the digital shelf - on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart. A marketer could go to a dozen different agency partners for all the services that we have integrated, right here," said Rayman. "The opportunity for Harte Hanks in the eCommerce and DTC brand launch space is enormous and I'm thrilled to bring a truly unique powerhouse offering to market."

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks is a behavior-driven Customer Experience (CX) company uniquely able to partner with brands on everything from Data to Delivery. We marry our data-driven understanding of human behavior with a seamless connection to the consumer through a full suite of digital, direct marketing and eCommerce services, including fulfillment and customer care. Harte Hanks works with leading Fortune 500 companies, including Bank of America, BMW Group, Cisco, L'Oréal S.A., Pfizer, Sony and Unilever. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Harte Hanks has more than 2,000 employees throughout North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at hartehanks.com.

