Harte Hanks Hires Frank Sanni as Chief Strategy Officer for Marketing Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, a leading global customer experience company, announced today that it has named distinguished marketing executive Frank Sanni as the new Chief Strategy Officer for Marketing Services.

Frank is a strategist and marketer with over 25 years of experience helping clients across diverse industries tackle some of their toughest challenges. Whether working in technology, healthcare, retail, travel or packaged goods, Frank combines real world experience with an empathetic understanding of the consumer, and hands-on knowledge of the marketing ecosystem. Frank has successfully managed and mentored strategy teams at agencies large and small and is excited for the opportunity to contribute to the continuing success and growth of Harte Hanks and its clients.

"We are thrilled to have Frank as a key member of our team," says Joyce Karel, Harte Hanks Marketing Services Leader. "Frank's curiosity, unique perspective, extensive cross-category experience, and leadership skills make him a perfect fit for Harte Hanks."

Frank Sanni noted, "Having worked with Harte Hanks as a consultant for the last 9 months, I've witnessed firsthand the incredible talent and commitment the team brings to the table for their clients every day. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves, jump in, and grow our business."

Harte Hanks (OTCMKTS: HRTH) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

