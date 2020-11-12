Harte Hanks Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, Inc. (OTCQX: HRTH), an industry leader in data-driven, omnichannel marketing today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Recent Operational and Financial Highlights

Third quarter GAAP net loss of $1.6 million compared to GAAP net loss of $6.0 million in the year ago period

compared to GAAP net loss of in the year ago period Third quarter EBITDA improved to $1.5 million compared to ($3.2) million in the same period last year

compared to in the same period last year Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA improved to $3.2 million compared to $203,000 in the same period last year

compared to in the same period last year Reduced quarterly operating expenses by 16.1% to $46.9 million compared to $55.9 million in the same period last year

"We continue to execute on our growth and turnaround strategy and remain on plan for 2020, as this is our second consecutive quarter posting both revenue and adjusted EBITDA improvements, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19," commented Andrew Benett, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved strong new business wins across several key sectors. We also continue to align our cost structure to become more operationally metric-driven, meeting industry benchmarks while modernizing IT infrastructure and facilities."

Mr. Benett added, "We believe there is tremendous untapped value in cross selling our existing and enhanced services to both current clients and new prospects. With new opportunities to integrate our enhanced social media and e-commerce capabilities, we improved our Customer Care offerings and won key mandates. The breadth and depth of Harte Hanks service offerings enables us to compete favorably in the multiple addressable markets we serve while delivering on our cost saving efforts. We believe we are well positioned to end the year with a strong pipeline and new customer momentum heading into 2021."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third quarter revenues were $47.7 million, compared to $51.4 million during the same quarter last year with lower contributions from retail and financial services. Third quarter revenues were up sequentially $6.1 million compared to $41.6 million last quarter, led by growth in B2B and consumer brands.

Third quarter operating income was $785,000, compared to an operating loss of $4.5 million in the same quarter last year. The improvement was a result of the Company's cost reduction efforts, which lowered operating expenses by $9 million, including a $4.1 million or 23.9% reduction in production and distribution expense.

Third quarter Adjusted Operating Income was $2.5 million, compared to a loss of $1.1 million in the prior year quarter. The improvement in Adjusted Operating Loss reflects substantial cost-cutting actions taken by management.

Loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter was $1.7 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share. In the prior year period, loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.1 million, or a loss of $0.97 per basic and diluted share.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In this press release and our related earnings conference call, however, the Company may use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance in order to provide investors with a better understanding of operating results and underlying trends to assess the Company's performance and liquidity. We have presented herein a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted Operating Loss" as a measure useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) because it facilitates a period to period comparison of Operating Revenue and Operating Loss by excluding restructuring expense, impairment expense and stock-based compensation in 2020 and 2019. The most directly comparable measure for this non-GAAP financial measure is Operating Loss.

The Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" as a supplemental measure of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense net , income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, restructuring expense, impairment expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-cash expenses. The most directly comparable measure for Adjusted EBITDA is Net Income (Loss). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important performance metric because it facilitates the analysis of our results, exclusive of certain non-cash items, including items which do not directly correlate to our business operations; however, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP Net Income (Loss), which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's financial performance.

The foregoing measures do not serve as a substitute and should not be construed as a substitute for GAAP performance, but provide supplemental information concerning our performance that our investors and we find useful. The Company evaluates its operating performance based on several measures, including these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and earnings conference call presentations are useful supplemental financial measures of operating performance for investors because they facilitate investors' ability to evaluate the operational strength of the Company's business. However, there are limitations to the use of these non-GAAP measures, including that they may not be calculated the same by other companies in our industry limiting their use as a tool to compare results. Any supplemental non-GAAP financial measures referred to herein are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and they should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks is an industry leader in data-driven, omnichannel marketing solutions and logistics. The fuel that powers this Company is customer data. We offer clients around the world the strategic guidance they need across the customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfillment, and marketing and product logistics. Harte Hanks has approximately 2400 employees delivering solutions in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at www.hartehanks.com , call 800-456-9748, or email us at [email protected] .

Harte Hanks, Inc.















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, In thousands, except per share data

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating revenues

$ 47,702

$ 51,414

$ 129,825

$ 165,250 Operating expenses















Labor

27,041

28,589

76,601

94,034 Production and distribution

13,176

17,314

36,940

58,130 Advertising, selling, general and administrative

4,540

5,623

15,582

20,225 Restructuring expense

1,419

3,080

8,005

10,867 Depreciation expense

741

1,283

2,905

4,022 Total operating expenses

46,917

55,889

140,033

187,278 Operating Income (loss)

785

(4,475)

(10,208)

(22,028) Other expenses (income), net















Interest expense, net

274

330

882

938 Gain on contingent payment from 3Q

-

-

-

(5,000) Other, net

2,185

1,081

4,511

4,512 Total other expenses (income), net

2,459

1,411

5,393

450 Loss before income taxes

(1,674)

(5,886)

(15,601)

(22,478) Income tax (benefit) expense

(53)

102

(12,863)

840 Net loss

(1,621)

(5,988)

(2,738)

(23,318) Less Preferred Stock dividends

125

125

372

371 Loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (1,746)

$ (6,113)

$ (3,110)

$ (23,689)



































Loss per common share















Basic

$ (0.27)

$ (0.97)

$ (0.48)

$ (3.77) Diluted

$ (0.27)

$ (0.97)

$ (0.48)

$ (3.77)

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

6,523

6,291

6,432

6,277 Diluted

6,523

6,291

6,432

6,277

Harte Hanks, Inc.















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, In thousands, except per share data

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net loss

$ (1,621)

$ (5,988)

$ (2,738)

$ (23,318) Gain on sale

-

-

-

(5,000) Income tax (benefit) expense

(53)

102

(12,863)

840 Interest expense, net

274

330

882

938 Other, net

2,185

1,081

4,511

4,512 Depreciation expense

741

1,283

2,905

4,022 EBITDA

$ 1,526

$ (3,192)

$ (7,303)

$ (18,006)

















Restructuring expense

1,419

3,080

8,005

10,867 Stock-based compensation

271

315

590

739 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,216

$ 203

$ 1,292

$ (6,400)



































Operating income (loss)

$ 785

$ (4,475)

$(10,208)

$ (22,028) Restructuring expense

1,419

3,080

8,005

10,867 Stock-based compensation

271

315

590

739 Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 2,475

$ (1,080)

$ (1,613)

$ (10,422) Adjusted operating margin (a)

5.2%

-2.1%

-1.2%

-6.3%

















(a) Adjusted Operating Margin equals Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) divided by Revenues

Harte Hanks, Inc.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)







In thousands, except per share data

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019









ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,296

$ 28,104 Restricted cash

2,489

6,018 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $766 at

September 30, 2020 and $666 at December 31, 2019)

46,006

38,972 Contract assets

400

805 Inventory

54

354 Prepaid expenses

2,848

3,300 Prepaid income tax and income tax receivable

9,062

78 Other current assets

1,490

1,670 Total current assets

91,645

79,301









Net property, plant and equipment

5,080

8,323 Right-of-use assets

14,408

18,817 Other assets

3,529

3,761 Total assets

$ 114,662

$ 110,202









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 17,629

$ 16,917 Accrued payroll and related expenses

5,079

4,215 Deferred revenue and customer advances

5,952

4,397 Customer postage and program deposits

4,971

9,767 Other current liabilities

2,921

2,619 Short-term debt

6,681

- Short-term lease liabilities

6,803

7,616 Total current liabilities

50,036

45,531









Long-term debt

20,419

18,700 Pensions

68,300

70,000 Deferred tax liability, net

77

244 Long-term lease liabilities

10,827

13,078 Other long-term liabilities

4,240

2,609 Total liabilities

153,899

150,162









Preferred Stock

9,723

9,723









Stockholders' deficit







Common stock

12,121

12,121 Additional paid-in capital

393,545

447,022 Retained earnings

795,079

797,817 Less treasury stock

(1,189,465)

(1,243,509) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(60,240)

(63,134) Total stockholders' deficit

(48,960)

(49,683)









Total liabilities, Preferred Stock and stockholders' deficit

$ 114,662

$ 110,202

