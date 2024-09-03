Hartfiel and Fiero Automation Expands Partnership with IMI-Bimba to Serve All Regions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartfiel and Fiero Automation are excited to announce an expanded partnership with IMI-Bimba products, now extending to all regions. With the addition of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Georgia, we now represent IMI-Bimba in every corner of our service area.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with IMI-Bimba to include our Minnesota and Georgia branches," said Scott Albrecht, Vice President of Advanced Control Technologies and Minnesota/Iowa Regional Sales Manager. "Our long-standing relationship with IMI-Bimba, a technology and market leader, makes this a natural next step. We look forward to many more decades of growth together."

This expansion aligns with Hartfiel and Fiero Automation's mission to Build a Stronger America by Strengthening American Manufacturing through innovative automation solutions. With IMI-Bimba now available across all territories, we're better equipped than ever to help customers enhance performance, improve efficiency, and innovate their processes.

"We are excited to bring IMI-Bimba's advanced solutions to customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Georgia," said Pat Schusted, President and CEO of Hartfiel and Fiero Automation. "This expansion reflects our growing commitment to IMI across all 21 states in our trade area."

About IMI IMI is a forward-thinking innovator in pneumatic, hydraulic, electric, and sensing technologies for automation. IMI is committed to delivering superior customer satisfaction through outstanding service, quality, and value.

About Hartfiel and Fiero Automation Hartfiel Automation is a leading provider of automation solutions, offering products in hydraulics, aluminum extrusions, robotics, and more. With a focus on innovative technologies and customer-centered service, Hartfiel Automation partners with world-class manufacturers to deliver tailored solutions that meet the needs of diverse industries.

For more information about Hartfiel Automation's product offerings or to connect with our sales team, please visit hartfiel.com or call 1-800-331-7301.

Contact: Rachel Vermedahl

Phone: 952-974-2500

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hartfiel Automation