Hartford HealthCare and Aidoc Partner to Transform Patient Care with Enterprise AI

The partnership reached initial go-live in three weeks, showcasing the impressive speed and scalability of Aidoc's aiOS™ platform

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartford HealthCare and Aidoc today announced the launch of a new partnership to innovate and integrate tailored clinical artificial intelligence solutions that aim to enhance the speed to diagnosis, reduce care delays and connect the right care team to the right patient at the right time by increasing collaboration across radiology, cardiology, vascular, neurology and emergency departments.

Clinician reading scan notified by Aidoc AI solution Hartford HealthCare logo

"This partnership is a crucial step in our mission to improve the health and healing of all. We have always been pioneers and continue to lead in AI adoption across healthcare," shared Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO, Hartford HealthCare. "At Hartford HealthCare, we are harnessing the power of AI to reimagine what's possible in healthcare. By reducing delays and improving access, this innovative tool can help us deliver care that's not only faster but more personalized and impactful. We want to be the most consumer-centric system in healthcare and new tools like this help us get there."

Hartford HealthCare has implemented Aidoc and its aiOS™ platform, featuring its 17 FDA-cleared algorithms, across millions of patient exams annually within its acute care hospital network with the focus of identifying a broad range of acute and sub-acute abnormalities directly within clinical workflows.

The enterprise agreement not only enhances disease notification but also enables Aidoc's Care Coordination and Patient Management solutions to aid in expediting and simplifying clinical decision-making for multidisciplinary care teams with actionable insights and tools for ongoing management. This implementation moved from kickoff to go-live in just three weeks, a testament to the aiOS™ platform's adaptability, rapid scalability and seamless integration into Hartford HealthCare's existing IT infrastructure and EHR.

"These AI solutions give our patients peace of mind by ensuring our clinicians have the most advanced technology to support high-quality care, aligning with the goal of Hartford HealthCare's "Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare" of unlocking the full potential of AI for our patients in a safe and trustworthy way," said Barry Stein, MD, MBA, VP and Chief Clinical Innovation Officer, Hartford HealthCare. "For example, if a patient arrives at our Emergency Department after a car accident and undergoes a CT scan, Aidoc's AI can alert the care team to potential immediate injuries and highlight incidental findings that may otherwise go unnoticed. This allows our clinicians to make the most informed diagnoses and initiate proactive follow-up care when needed, enhancing both immediate and long-term patient outcomes. Aidoc's platform is a powerful enabler for our vision of innovative, patient-centered care – from its advanced algorithms that enhance diagnostic accuracy to helping empower our care teams to act swiftly on real-time patient data – ensuring we can deliver timely, precise and coordinated care across our entire network."

Aidoc's comprehensive platform reflects the growing recognition among health systems that a scalable, enterprise-wide AI solution capable of running multiple applications simultaneously across clinical settings delivers far greater clinical and financial benefits than isolated, single-pathology algorithms. Through this partnership, Hartford HealthCare is advancing a model of AI-driven healthcare that ensures no critical detail is missed, fundamentally transforming how care is delivered at scale.

"To achieve go-live in just three weeks speaks to the strength of our collaboration with Hartford HealthCare," said Elad Walach, CEO, Aidoc. "By combining Hartford HealthCare's vision for innovative, patient-centered care with Aidoc's scalable AI solutions, we are setting a new standard for personalized, data-driven care that delivers real impact."

Redefining the Possibilities of Patient Care with AI

An additional focus of this partnership is the innovation collaboration between Aidoc and Hartford HealthCare to explore development of new point-of-care use cases and clinical workflow solutions that address critical healthcare needs with unprecedented precision. Together, Aidoc and Hartford HealthCare aim to design AI-driven models that integrate seamlessly into real-world clinical workflows, setting a new standard in personalized, data-informed care delivery.

This partnership aligns with Hartford HealthCare's ambitious efforts to harness innovation for improved patient care outcomes. It unveiled its Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare in early 2024, the first of its kind in New England, and one of only a few in the United States. Hartford HealthCare is also a partner in ongoing collaborations with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom to further develop AI solutions in medicine.

Hartford HealthCare plans for a full implementation of Aidoc's enterprise AI over the following 12 months. Through this collaboration, Hartford HealthCare and Aidoc aim to set a new standard, sharing insights along the way to help shape best practices for the broader healthcare community.

About Hartford HealthCare

With 43,000 colleagues, Hartford HealthCare's unified culture enhances access, affordability, equity and expertise. Its care-delivery system — with more than 500 locations serving 185 towns and cities — includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, a behavioral health network, a multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a mobile neighborhood health program and a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation network. On average, Hartford HealthCare touches more than 17,000 lives every single day. The unique, system-wide Institute Model offers a unified high standard of care in crucial specialties at hospital and ambulatory sites across Connecticut offering unparalleled expertise at the most affordable cost. The institutes include: Ayer Neuroscience, Cancer, Digestive Health, Heart and Vascular, Orthopedics and Tallwood Urology & Kidney. Visit Hartford HealthCare at www.HartfordHealthCare.org and stay connected through newsletters and social media. The system has been recognized by Leapfrog as having the safest hospitals in the country.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in over 1,200 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc leads the clinical AI industry with 17 FDA clearances, empowering physicians to make more informed decisions with real-time data. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.

