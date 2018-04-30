Hartford HealthCare and Tufts Health Plan Name Marc Hudak President of CarePartners of Connecticut

CarePartners brings together physicians, hospitals and a respected health plan with the goal of increasing quality and improving the coordination of care and healthcare experience for seniors. CarePartners of Connecticut will offer Medicare Advantage plans to people eligible for Medicare, pending approval by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

Hudak joins CarePartners of Connecticut with extensive experience in health care and insurance, most recently as the market president for Evolent Health of Arlington, Va. Previously, he was vice president of care integration and innovation at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island. Marc completed his bachelor's degree in economics at Pennsylvania State University and earned his Master's in Business Administration at the University of Connecticut.

"CarePartners' mission is to promote the health and well-being of seniors by improving the way care is managed and coordinated," said Patty Blake, president of Senior Products at Tufts Health Plan. "We are excited to have Marc lead CarePartners in its integrated approach to senior health care."

James Cardon, MD, Hartford HealthCare's chief integration officer, said Hudak's professional experience will help CarePartners enhance effective care coordination for the people it will serve. "We are delighted that Marc is providing his deep expertise to support a new, comprehensive care model that enables healthier outcomes and greater coordination for seniors."

"I am very excited to be leading this unique partnership between Hartford HealthCare and Tufts Health Plan to bring new solutions to customers and providers in Connecticut," Hudak said. "The collaboration between CarePartners of Connecticut and providers across the state will benefit our members and how they experience healthcare."

CarePartners of Connecticut will begin offering its Medicare Advantage plans to eligible seniors during the annual open enrollment period which starts Oct. 15, 2018, pending approval from CMS. To learn more, visit CarePartnersCT.com.

About Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare is Connecticut's most comprehensive healthcare network. Our fully integrated health system includes a tertiary-care teaching hospital, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, the state's most extensive behavioral health network, a large multispecialty physician group, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a large physical therapy and rehabilitation network and an accountable care organization. Through its institute model, Hartford HealthCare offers the highest standards of care for cancer, heart and vascular services, neuroscience, orthopedics and urology. Visit us at www.hartfordhealthcare.org

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.1 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance.

We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction:

Our private HMO and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 and our Massachusetts Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of 5 by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. i

Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.ii

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit tuftshealthplan.com/connections. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

i The National Committee for Quality Assurance Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings and Medicaid Health Insurance Ratings 2017-2018. This rating references Tufts Health Plan's Massachusetts Medicaid plan. Tufts Health Plan's Rhode Island Medicaid plan has not yet been rated.

ii Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016 -2018.

