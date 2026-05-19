Hartford HealthCare and Vitea Partner to Advance Responsible AI Innovation Across Healthcare

Collaboration supports Hartford HealthCare's commitment to safe, transparent AI adoption

HARTFORD, Conn. and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartford HealthCare and Vitea are partnering to strengthen the governance and oversight of artificial intelligence technologies across one of New England's most comprehensive integrated health systems. As healthcare organizations increasingly adopt AI to support clinical care, operational efficiency and patient engagement, Hartford HealthCare continues to focus not only on innovation, but on ensuring these technologies are implemented responsibly, transparently and with appropriate safeguards.

Through this collaboration, Hartford HealthCare will utilize Vitea's platform to support oversight of AI tools and applications across the organization. The technology is designed to help health systems monitor AI performance, maintain governance standards, and support compliance as these tools evolve over time.

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform healthcare in meaningful ways — improving access, supporting clinicians and enhancing the patient experience," said Joel Vengco, senior vice president and chief information officer at Hartford HealthCare. "As we continue to innovate, we also recognize the importance of strong governance and thoughtful oversight. This partnership supports our commitment to deploying AI in ways that are responsible, transparent and aligned with the high standards our patients and communities expect."

Hartford HealthCare is committed to exploring how AI can help advance healthcare delivery — from supporting clinical decision-making to improving operational workflows and enhancing consumer access to care. The organization's Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare was created to evaluate and utilize technologies that improve quality, affordability, equity and the overall experience of care.

"Our goal is to harness the power of AI thoughtfully and responsibly to help improve healthcare for the patients and communities we serve," said Barry Stein, vice president and chief clinical innovation officer at Hartford HealthCare and founder of the Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare. "Partnerships like this help create the structure, oversight and accountability necessary to advance innovation while maintaining trust, safety and clinical integrity."

Vitea's platform provides centralized visibility into AI technologies operating across healthcare environments, helping organizations better understand performance, manage governance policies and support oversight throughout the AI lifecycle.

"Healthcare organizations are moving quickly to explore the opportunities AI presents," said Shantanu Nigam, chief executive officer of Vitea. "Hartford HealthCare understands that innovation and accountability must go hand in hand. We are proud to support their efforts to advance AI in ways that are safe, transparent and centered on improving healthcare delivery."

This collaboration reflects Hartford HealthCare's broader commitment to transforming healthcare through innovation while maintaining a strong focus on quality, safety and trust.

About Vitea

Vitea provides an AI governance platform to help health systems confidently adopt and scale artificial intelligence. Built by healthcare AI veterans, Vitea provides the visibility, guardrails and oversight organizations need to ensure AI operates safely, ethically, and in alignment with clinical and organizational standards. Vitea empowers health systems to innovate with speed without compromising trust. Learn more at vitea.ai.

About Hartford HealthCare

With 48,000 dedicated colleagues and a bold vision for the future, Hartford HealthCare is transforming healthcare across Connecticut and beyond, enhancing access, affordability, health equity, and excellence. Spanning more than 500 locations across 185 towns and cities, our comprehensive care-delivery system is built to serve every community, every day.

From world-class hospitals, including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, and four community hospitals, to an expansive network of behavioral health services, multispecialty physician groups, urgent and virtual care, surgery centers, home care, senior care, rehabilitation, and mobile neighborhood health programs, Hartford HealthCare is there when and where it matters most.

Hartford HealthCare touches the lives of more than 28,000 people every single day, delivering unparalleled care through its unique Institute Model, bringing together leading experts in neuroscience, cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and urology and kidney health to provide a unified, high standard of care at the most affordable cost.

Recognized nationally for patient safety and clinical excellence, Hartford HealthCare was the only health system in the country awarded the prestigious Quest for Quality Prize from the American Hospital Association. A national leader in patient safety, Hartford HealthCare also earned 'A' Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group across all its hospitals in 2023 and 2024, reflecting a long‑standing commitment to providing safe, high‑quality care.

Join us on our journey to redefine healthcare.

Visit www.HartfordHealthCare.org and stay connected through our newsletters and social media.

Media Contact

Caroline Chamberlain

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SOURCE Vitea