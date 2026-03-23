Hartford HealthCare Announces Tender Pricing Information

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartford HealthCare Corporation (the " Corporation ") today announced tender pricing information.

Pursuant to the Offer to Purchase dated March 9, 2026 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the " Offer to Purchase "), the Corporation invited bondholders to tender, subject to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $64,500,000 (the " Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price "), their Target Bonds for cash at a purchase price determined in accordance with the formula set forth in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the Fixed Spread plus the bid-side yield of the Reference Security, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Target Bonds tendered for purchase from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the relevant Settlement Date, and on the terms and as further described in the Offer to Purchase. All capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined are used as defined in the Offer to Purchase.

The Early Tender Date occurred at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 20, 2026, and has not been extended. The Expiration Date is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 6, 2026, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Corporation. The Early Settlement Date is expected to be March 25, 2026. The Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price is $64,500,000 and has not been amended.

As set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Tender Offer is subject to the Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price. As of the Early Tender Date, the aggregate purchase price of all tender offers has exceeded the Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price. As a result, Target Bonds tendered as of the Early Tender Date are expected to be partially accepted for purchase by the Corporation, subject to proration as described in the Offer to Purchase, and subject to the other terms of the Tender Offer. Any additional tender offers to be received after the Early Tender Date and on or before the Expiration Date remain subject to the Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price and therefore will be rejected by the Corporation.

The Reference Yield and Total Consideration for Target Bonds tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase by the Corporation was determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on March 23, 2026, and is listed in the table set forth below. Subject to satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Corporation intends to accept for purchase the aggregate principal amount of Target Bonds set forth in the table below.

The Early Settlement Date is the day on which the Corporation will provide payment of the Total Consideration plus Accrued Interest with respect to Target Bonds that are validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date and that are accepted for purchase. It is anticipated that the Early Settlement Date for the Tender Offer will be March 25, 2026, the second business day after the Price Determination Date.

CUSIP Maturity

Date

(July 1) Principal

Amount

Outstanding Principal

Amount

Tendered as

of the Early

Tender Date Principal

Amount

Accepted for

Purchase on the

Early Settlement

Date Interest

Rate Reference

Yield Fixed

Spread Purchase Yield 41652PAC3 2054 $368,115,000 $117,675,000 $86,683,000 3.447 % 4.943 % +100 bps 5.943 %

CUSIP Original

Principal

Amount

Outstanding Purchase

Yield Offer

Purchase

Price* Early

Tender

Premium* Total

Consideration** Late

Tender

Offer

Consideration*** 41652PAC3 $368,115,000 5.943 % $694.09 $50.00 $744.09 n/a

* Per $1,000 principal amount.

** Per $1,000 principal amount for offers received on or prior to the Early Tender Date.

*** Tender offers received after the Early Tender Date will be rejected.

As set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. See "THE TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFER" in the Offer to Purchase.

Information Relating to the Tender Offer

The Corporation commenced the Tender Offer on March 9, 2026. Jefferies LLC is the Dealer Manager (the " Dealer Manager ") for the Tender Offer. Investors with questions regarding the Tender Offer may contact Jefferies LLC at (212) 336-7151 or [email protected]. Globic Advisors Inc. is the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer (the " Tender and Information Agent ") and can be contacted at (212) 227-9699, [email protected]. The Offer to Purchase can be found at www.globic.com/hartfordhealthcare.

None of the Corporation or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors, the Dealer Manager, the Tender and Information Agent or the Bond Trustee is making any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Target Bonds in response to the Tender Offer, and neither the Corporation nor any such other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Target Bonds, and, if so, the principal amount of Target Bonds to tender.

The full details of the Tender Offer are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they will contain important information. The Offer to Purchase may be obtained from Globic Advisors Inc. through the means described above.

About Hartford HealthCare

Certain information relating to the Corporation may be obtained by contacting the Tender and Information Agent. Such information is limited to (i) the Offer to Purchase, and (ii) information about the Corporation available through the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's Electronic Municipal Market Access system (www.emma.msrb.org) and retrievable using CUSIP Number 20775DP48.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included or incorporated by reference herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by the Corporation's management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in those portions the offering document and the additional financial disclosures incorporated by reference in the Offer to Purchase. The Corporation cannot be certain that any expectations, forecasts or assumptions made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projections will be realized. It is to be expected that there may be differences between projected and actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Hartford HealthCare Corporation