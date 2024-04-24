Hartford HealthCare hospitals make top 20% nationwide for safety, price transparency

HARTFORD, Conn., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartford HealthCare is among the top 20% of hospitals nationwide recognized for outstanding patient safety ratings and the highest level of adherence to federal price transparency rules.

The recognition came from the Health Transformation Alliance (HTA), a cooperative of more than 60 of the nation's largest employers; The Leapfrog Group, which recognizes patient safety efforts by healthcare institutions and awarded all seven Hartford HealthCare hospitals "A's" in 2023; and Turquoise Health, a firm that evaluates price transparency practices.

"Delivering high-quality, safe care while ensuring price transparency is paramount. It is the driving force behind what we do ― putting patients first," says Hartford HealthCare President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey A. Flaks. "We continuously strive to achieve excellence in patient safety and outcomes for all."

More than 470 hospitals in 42 states were honored, and Hartford HealthCare's seven hospitals were among eight recognized in Connecticut.

In addition to patient safety scores, the latest announcement highlights hospital adherence to the Hospital Price Transparency Rule. Starting in 2021, this federal mandate directed all medical facilities to provide clear, accessible pricing information about items and services they offer so patients can compare prices and estimate the cost of care before going to the hospital.

"We are able to achieve such national recognition because we strive to be the best at getting better," Flaks says. "Earning top scores from both Leapfrog and Turquoise Health underscores the success we've realized in committing to safety and transparency."

About Hartford HealthCare

With 41,000 colleagues, Hartford HealthCare's unified culture enhances access, affordability, equity and excellence. Its care-delivery system — with more than 500 locations serving 185 towns and cities — includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, a behavioral health network, a multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a mobile neighborhood health program and a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation network. On average, Hartford HealthCare touches more than 23,000 lives every single day. The unique, system-wide Institute Model offers a unified high standard of care in crucial specialties at hospital and ambulatory sites across Connecticut offering unparalleled expertise at the most affordable cost. The institutes include: Ayer Neuroscience, Behavioral Health, Cancer, Digestive Health, Heart and Vascular, Orthopedics and Tallwood Urology & Kidney. Visit Hartford HealthCare at www.HartfordHealthCare.org and stay connected through newsletters and social media.

SOURCE Hartford HealthCare