Hartford HealthCare launches Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare

News provided by

Hartford HealthCare

20 Feb, 2024, 08:11 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to harness the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to safely enhance patient care, Hartford HealthCare has unveiled its Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare. The Center is the first of its kind in New England, and one of only a few in the United States.

The Center, a culmination of ongoing collaborations with prestigious institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, formalizes HHC's dedication to AI advancements.

Continue Reading
Hartford HealthCare Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare
Hartford HealthCare Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare

"AI stands poised to profoundly reshape healthcare delivery, impacting access, affordability, equity and excellence," says Barry Stein, MD, HHC's chief clinical innovation officer and leader of the Center. "Hartford HealthCare is uniquely positioned to continue defining the next frontier of AI in healthcare by unlocking its full potential in a trustworthy and responsible way."

Hartford HealthCare offers the ideal infrastructure to support the research and deployment of innovative approaches, says President and CEO Jeffrey A. Flaks.

"As we transform healthcare, we are taking new approaches to innovation. This center is poised to unlock the full potential of AI, ensuring that every algorithm is not just intelligent, but empathetic and ethical," says Flaks. "We are committed to pioneering safe, effective and affordable solutions that revolutionize patient care while advancing clinicians' expertise."

Five key elements
The Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare has five foundational elements:

  • Collaboration and partnerships: Assembling an ecosystem of world-class AI partners including MIT, the University of Oxford and Google Cloud.
  • Research and innovation: Conducting groundbreaking AI research centered on healthcare applications and developing algorithms for safe real-world implementation.
  • Trustworthiness: Verifying and balancing innovation opportunities against potential risks of integrating AI into clinical practice through rigorous standards and governance.
  • Education: Equipping clinical and operational colleagues with the knowledge to leverage AI in a safe, trustworthy manner, and instruct others in its effective use.
  • Invention: Testing and developing new AI-enabled products that safely and responsibly drive improved health outcomes.

Strong track record
"Years of fostering an innovation mindset have accelerated Hartford HealthCare's portfolio of AI-related activities and capabilities," Dr. Stein says.

As an example, he mentions collaboration with Prof. Dimitris Bertsimas, associate dean of analytics at MIT-Sloan, through which Hartford HealthCare Innovation developed a startup company, Holistic Hospital Optimization (H2O). H2O uses AI to help healthcare providers optimize the flow of patients and other hospital operations, return patients home more quickly and safely, optimize staff time spent with patients, and free up space and services during peak demand.

The health system has also embarked on research initiatives, many of which have translated into clinical and operational practice, including:

  • Predicting COVID-19-related events
  • Predicting hospital length of stay
  • Predicting patient deterioration
  • Predicting transcatheter aortic valve surgery outcomes
  • Predicting secondary stroke events
  • Predicting joint replacement surgery outcomes
  • Optimizing nurse scheduling
  • Optimizing operating room efficiency

"Hartford HealthCare's Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare is a beacon of hope and progress, illuminating the path toward a future where AI empowers healthcare professionals, enhances patient experiences and ultimately saves lives," says Ajay Kumar, MD, HHC's chief clinical officer. "This is not merely an initiative. It is a declaration of intent — a commitment to lead the charge in shaping a future where healthcare thrives on the transformative power of AI."

About Hartford HealthCare
With 40,000 colleagues, Hartford HealthCare's unified culture enhances access, affordability, equity and excellence. Its care-delivery system — with more than 500 locations serving 185 towns and cities — includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, a behavioral health network, a multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a mobile neighborhood health program and a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation network. On average, Hartford HealthCare touches more than 23,000 lives every single day. The unique, system-wide Institute Model offers a unified high standard of care in crucial specialties at hospital and ambulatory sites across Connecticut offering unparalleled expertise at the most affordable cost. The institutes include: Ayer Neuroscience, Behavioral Health, Cancer, Digestive Health, Heart and Vascular, Orthopedics and Tallwood Urology & Kidney. In 2023, Hartford Healthcare became the first and only health system in Connecticut to earn all A's from Leapfrog Group, a data-based organization focused on patient safety. Visit Hartford HealthCare at www.HartfordHealthCare.org and stay connected through newsletters and social media.

SOURCE Hartford HealthCare

Also from this source

Hartford HealthCare and Walgreens partner to provide health clinics that improve access to care

Hartford HealthCare and Walgreens partner to provide health clinics that improve access to care

Walgreens and Hartford HealthCare will add health clinics to select Walgreens locations in Connecticut, advancing a unique retail health model based...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.