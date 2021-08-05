Hartford HealthCare Names New Chief Financial Officer: Chibueze Okey Agba

"The CFO's role is one of great responsibility and accountability," said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare. "Mr. Agba has a deep and varied professional background and brings an expansive and diverse perspective to this role. He has served at major academic medical centers — both internationally and across the eastern seaboard. He is a strategic and innovative leader and most importantly, he is well aligned with Hartford HealthCare's values and our culture. We are delighted that he has chosen to share his broad range of healthcare and financial experience with us."

Since 2016, he has served as a Chief Financial Officer for Cleveland Clinic — first in the Clinic's extensive center in Abu Dhabi, the first integrated health delivery system in the United Arab Emirates; and more recently for Cleveland Clinic's Florida region, which includes five acute-care hospitals, 32 outpatient centers, as well as ambulatory and urgent care operations.

Previously, he was CFO and Treasurer at Tufts Medical Center and Floating Hospital for Children in Boston. He has also held executive finance positions at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, and the Massachusetts-based Partners Healthcare System.

Mr. Agba earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, and his Master of Business Administration from Mercer University in Atlanta. He has completed further executive education at the Harvard School of Business.

SOURCE Hartford HealthCare

