HARTING Americas Drives Global Growth with 33% Sales Increase

Global industrial connectivity manufacturer reports 17% worldwide growth and outlines key industry trends for 2026

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HARTING , the gold standard in connectivity for industrial environments and mission-critical applications, is announcing a 17% increase in global sales for the year, with HARTING Americas leading the way with a 33% boost year-over-year, reinforcing the region's strategic importance within HARTING's worldwide manufacturing and technology footprint. As industries accelerate automation, electrification, and digital transformation, HARTING's portfolio of connectivity solutions - linking power, data, and signal, has become foundational to mission-critical systems operating in factories, data centers, energy grids, and transportation networks worldwide.

"In today's increasingly complex industrial environments, connectors are more important than ever as strategic enablers of industrial performance," said Jon DeSouza, CSMO and Member of the Board of the HARTING Technology Group and President & CEO of HARTING Americas. "Our results reflect a global market that is prioritizing reliability, scalability, and long-term infrastructure readiness. The Americas' strong growth demonstrates how manufacturers and operators are investing decisively to modernize facilities, strengthen resilience, and translate innovation into measurable results. Looking ahead to 2026, success will be defined by execution and how effectively companies can integrate complex technologies to deliver real impact."

In conjunction with its performance update, HARTING's global industry segment leaders shared their outlook for key sectors shaping industrial investment in 2026:

For industrial manufacturing, execution is the differentiator, according to Rodriques Johnpeter, Global Industry Segment Manager, Industrial. Manufacturers will continue to face supply chain instability and rising costs, while working to integrate automation and AI into existing facilities without disrupting production. In 2026, success will hinge on practical execution and technologies that deliver clear, measurable returns on investment.

according to Rodriques Johnpeter, Global Industry Segment Manager, Industrial. Manufacturers will continue to face supply chain instability and rising costs, while working to integrate automation and AI into existing facilities without disrupting production. In 2026, success will hinge on practical execution and technologies that deliver clear, measurable returns on investment. Grid reliability will drive the next wave of energy investment , according to Davide Montaldo, Global Industry Segment Manager, Energy. Electrification and data center growth will place unprecedented strain on North America's power grid, driving record investment in modernization and energy storage. The energy transition will advance through an "all-of-the-above" approach, balancing rapid renewable expansion with sustained natural gas production to ensure reliability and affordability.

, according to Davide Montaldo, Global Industry Segment Manager, Energy. Electrification and data center growth will place unprecedented strain on North America's power grid, driving record investment in modernization and energy storage. The energy transition will advance through an "all-of-the-above" approach, balancing rapid renewable expansion with sustained natural gas production to ensure reliability and affordability. AI is forcing a fundamental change to data center infrastructure, according to Will Stewart, Global Industry Segment Manager, Smart Infrastructure. AI-driven workloads will push data center power density higher, accelerating the adoption of liquid and immersion cooling technologies. The rise of the "power sidecar"—moving power equipment out of the IT rack to allow larger, higher-density AI hardware without disrupting local server connections—will become increasingly common. To support this shift, operators will rely on modular, connected infrastructure that enables rapid scaling, improves efficiency, and reduces downtime within constrained footprints.

according to Will Stewart, Global Industry Segment Manager, Smart Infrastructure. AI-driven workloads will push data center power density higher, accelerating the adoption of liquid and immersion cooling technologies. The rise of the "power sidecar"—moving power equipment out of the IT rack to allow larger, higher-density AI hardware without disrupting local server connections—will become increasingly common. To support this shift, operators will rely on modular, connected infrastructure that enables rapid scaling, improves efficiency, and reduces downtime within constrained footprints. Electrification and software will redefine competitive advantage, according to Christian Bohne, Global Industry Segment Manager, Mobility. Mobility OEMs will increase investment in electric drivetrains to reduce emissions and total cost of ownership, while autonomous driving and advanced navigation capabilities expand across sectors. Growing competition—particularly from Chinese manufacturers—will put pressure on OEMs outside Asia to innovate faster and integrate more complex digital systems.

With strong momentum in the Americas and a global manufacturing foundation, HARTING enters 2026 positioned to support the next phase of industrial transformation worldwide.

For more information about HARTING, visit harting.com/en-US .

About HARTING Americas

HARTING is the gold standard in connectivity for industrial environments and mission-critical applications. As the pioneer in connectivity, HARTING combines the quality and customer service of its family-owned operations with a global footprint backed by in-region manufacturing facilities and local teams with deep engineering expertise. With a reliable and robust approach to connectivity for any environment, HARTING enables improved efficiency and sustainability and future-proofs the businesses of today to power the innovations of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.harting.com.

SOURCE HARTING